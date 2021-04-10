Apparel park in Sircilla set for major expansion

Karimnagar: The Telangana government developing an apparel park over 64.49 acres of land on the outskirts of Poddur village in Sircilla district, is enlisting support from major players for setting up new projects in the textile manufacturing sector.

After the arrival of the lifestyle retailing giant Shoppers Stop, another entity, the Gokaldas Images group, signed an MoU at a meeting with the Telangana government on Friday to set up its manufacturing unit at the apparel park in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The state government is developing the apparel park at a cost of Rs174.86 crore in Sircilla with a view to providing employment for around 20,000 to 25,000 people and giving the much-needed boost to the Sircilla power loom industry. The initiative for this was taken by the textile minister KT Rama Rao.

The basic facilities required for the apparel park have been provided in Sircilla. The last phase of the works is going on at a brisk pace and Sircilla is expected to be the main centre not only for the apparels industry but also for the power loom and textile industries.

Last year, Shoppers Stop Limited, a part of the K Raheja Corporation group, inked a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government in Mumbai for setting up a manufacturing unit at the apparel park.

Sameer Hinduja, managing director of the Gokaldas Images Company, after inking the MoU with the textile department in the presence of minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here, said the company would provide employment to around 1,100 people. Some 75 per cent these jobs would be given to women after they are provided proper training in coordination with the Telangana government.

Expressing happiness, KTR said the state government would provide all basic facilities for industries. Only clothes are manufactured in the textile industry in the state till date, but with the entry of Gokaldas, the state will see manufacturing of ready-to-wear (readymade) garments, he said.

Notably, as part of the setting up of an apparel value chain system at the apparel park in Sircilla, the state government has, in collaboration with apparel manufacturer Kay ventures, decided to establish an Apparel Super Hub (ASP) at a cost of Rs.100 crore over a space of 20 acres. The ASP would house around 5,000 art sewing units with its corresponding embroidery, printing, washing, value addition and support facilities and this is proposed to be developed in three phases.