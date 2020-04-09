Second corona death reported in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: The COVID-19 disease has claimed its second life in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi after a 65-year-old person who was admitted to ESIC Hospital died on Tuesday night and before he was shifted to ESIC Hospital for symptoms of the disease, he is said to have undergone treatment at a private hospital for a couple of days.

As a precautionary measure the District Administration sealed the hospital at Sanstrastawadi on the outskirts of the city. The dead person is said to be a fruit and vegetable vendor and was a resident of Qamar Colony in Kalaburagi city.

Details on the total number of patients at Bahamani Hospital where the fruit vendor was admitted were not available immediately nor could deputy commissioner B Sharath be contacted immediately for confirmation on the death.

Meanwhile, “containment zone” which was two-ward 14 and ward 30 in Kalaburagi city limits earlier, has now gone to four.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the dead person had no travel history and since he was suffering from illness, he was admitted to a hospital and upon showing symptoms of Corona, he was shifted to ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi.

Continuing, the sources said that when samples of the person were subjected for lab tests, he was tested positive of Corona.

It is said that after sealing the hospital where the affected person was admitted, the health officials’ have subjected doctors who treated the person, his family members and those who are have come into contact with him for tests to know the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Corona had claimed its first victim in the country when 76-year-old Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui, a resident of Kalaburagi city, died of the disease on March 10.

He had returned to Kalaburagi from a month visit to Saudi Arabia on February 29 and a week later after his return, he developed cough and fever symptoms and was initially treated at a private hospital and later he was admitted to District Hospital but he got himself discharged against medical advice for viral pneumonia. Hussein was taken to Hyderabad for treatment and while he was on his way back home, he died.

After Hussein Siddiqui died, his daughter was tested positive along with his family physician. Both the positive tested patients were cured of the disease after they were treated in isolation wards at ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi.

A media bulletin issued by deputy commissioner B Sharath on Tuesday stated that total positive cases in the district stood at 7 while two have been cured and discharged from hospital.

As many as 167 samples were found to be negative in the lab tests and 375 persons are under home quarantine. Another 27 persons have been treated in isolated wards.