Nation Current Affairs 09 Apr 2020 One more Covid death
Nation, Current Affairs

One more Covid death reported in Karnataka, toll rises to 6

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 10:52 am IST
The 80-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems, died of cardiac arrest
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Bengaluru: An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district of Karnataka early on Thursday, taking the toll in the state to six, district officials said.

According to a senior official in that district, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital a few days ago with severe respiratory problems.

 

On April 6, test reports confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19. At 12.55 am on Thursday she died of cardiac arrest."

With this, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 reached six in the state, whereas the total positive cases as on Wednesday evening stood at 181.

...
Tags: karnataka death, coronavirus, covid-19, toll, update, latest
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


