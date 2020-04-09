No new Covid cases reported in the last 12 hours in AP

A doctor conducts a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP)

Amaravati: The blood samples of over 200 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh overnight as the total cases remained at 348, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 12 hours since 9 pm on Wednesday till 9 AM on Thursday, it said.

All the 217 blood samples tested during the period have returned negative, it added.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 348, with 335 active cases.

In all, nine patients have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals.

So far four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.