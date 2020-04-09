Nation Current Affairs 09 Apr 2020 Maharashtra register ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra registers record cases in single day, covid tally jumps to 1,297

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
This is the highest rise so far in the number of coronavirus patients in a single day
Fire brigade officials spray disinfectant on a road in Mazgaon area to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI photo
 Fire brigade officials spray disinfectant on a road in Mazgaon area to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 162 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state tally to 1,297, a health official said.

This is the highest rise so far in the number of coronavirus patients in a single day he said.

 

"Out of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai," the official said.

The other cities where people have tested positive are: Kalyan-Dombivli-four, Pune and Aurangabad-three each, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai-two each, and Yavatmal, Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg- one each, he said.

Till Wednesday, the state reported 72 deaths due to the disease.

...
Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A bust of Kannada actor late Dr Vishnuvardhan is seen wearing a protective mask during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 191

A municipal worker sprays a disinfectant to prevent the spread of virus amid national lockdown in Jammu. PTI photo

Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees booked for concealing travel history

A woman covers her face as a precaution against spread of coronavirus. PTI photo

Jharkhand records first coronavirus death

A doctor conducts a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP)

No new Covid cases reported in the last 12 hours in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand records first coronavirus death

A woman covers her face as a precaution against spread of coronavirus. PTI photo

Covid19 India toll rises to 166, cases touch 5,734

A suspected Covid19 patient is brought to the hospital for treatment amid lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

Lockdown likely to be extended: Congress after all-party meet with PM

A member of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) special team sprays disinfectant in a locality after a positive case of coronavirus was reported in the area, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Eight family members of Covid19 patient test positive in MP

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. AP Photo

Pune corona toll 14 after six patients die

Stranded people take rest inside a relief camp set up during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Model Town in Andheri, Mumbai. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham