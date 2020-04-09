Age old doctor dies due to Covid in Indore, death toll rises to 22

Indore: A 62-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died here on Thursday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh to 22, an official said.

Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, said that the victim, who was a general physician, breathed his last at a private hospital in the morning.

"It appears that he had come in contact with a coronavirus patient during treatment. We are trying to trace the source of infection," he said.

This is probably the first case of a doctor succumbing to coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh.

The government-run MGM College in Indore had on Wednesday night issued a list of COVID-10 patients, in which the doctor's name had also come.

He had symptoms of coronavirus, but the authorities are yet to trace the COVID-19 patient he had come in contact with, officials said.

Meanwhile, a purported video is doing rounds in social media in which the doctor is seen sitting with his family members and claiming that he is completely healthy.

As per the latest figures provided by the state health department, so far 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore district, which has emerged as the coronavirus infection hotspot in the state.