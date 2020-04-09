Nation Current Affairs 09 Apr 2020 Age old doctor dies ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Age old doctor dies due to Covid in Indore, death toll rises to 22

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2020, 4:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 4:40 pm IST
This could be the first case of a doctor succumbing to coronavirus infection in India
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Indore: A 62-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died here on Thursday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh to 22, an official said.

Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, said that the victim, who was a general physician, breathed his last at a private hospital in the morning.

 

"It appears that he had come in contact with a coronavirus patient during treatment. We are trying to trace the source of infection," he said.

This is probably the first case of a doctor succumbing to coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh.

The government-run MGM College in Indore had on Wednesday night issued a list of COVID-10 patients, in which the doctor's name had also come.

He had symptoms of coronavirus, but the authorities are yet to trace the COVID-19 patient he had come in contact with, officials said.

Meanwhile, a purported video is doing rounds in social media in which the doctor is seen sitting with his family members and claiming that he is completely healthy.

As per the latest figures provided by the state health department, so far 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore district, which has emerged as the coronavirus infection hotspot in the state.

...
Tags: doctor dies, coronavirus, covid-19, death toll, indore
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Related Stories

Jamaat attendees who are hiding will face charges, says Madhya Pradesh CM
Madhya Pradesh CM hints at extending lockdown

Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with MLAs and MPs during a meeting to take measures against the coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka ministers to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Police personnel look on as two young women get on ambulance in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI)

Kerala launches study on asymptomatic Covid19 positives

A bust of Kannada actor late Dr Vishnuvardhan is seen wearing a protective mask during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 191

A municipal worker sprays a disinfectant to prevent the spread of virus amid national lockdown in Jammu. PTI photo

Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees booked for concealing travel history



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand records first coronavirus death

A woman covers her face as a precaution against spread of coronavirus. PTI photo

Maharashtra registers record cases in single day, covid tally jumps to 1,297

Fire brigade officials spray disinfectant on a road in Mazgaon area to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Covid19 India toll rises to 166, cases touch 5,734

A suspected Covid19 patient is brought to the hospital for treatment amid lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

Lockdown likely to be extended: Congress after all-party meet with PM

A member of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) special team sprays disinfectant in a locality after a positive case of coronavirus was reported in the area, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Eight family members of Covid19 patient test positive in MP

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham