Nation Current Affairs 09 Apr 2020 4 doctors infected i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 doctors infected in Tamil Nadu, total positive cases up to 738

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published Apr 9, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 9:25 am IST
'Sudden deterioration of health' in cases is the global challenge: Health Secretary
Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel stop a bike rider to spread awareness on the importance of staying home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel stop a bike rider to spread awareness on the importance of staying home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Chennai: Amid first reports of four doctors infected by the Covid-19 coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, the total number of positive cases shot up to 738, with 48 patients testing positive on Wednesday alone.

Health secretary Beela Rajesh confirmed that four doctors have been affected by the virus so far, besides a few lab technicians. Their details are still being collected.

 

Of the 48 coronavirus positive cases reported on Wednesday, Dr Rajesh said 42 of them are "from one single source" (a reference to returnee from the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi).

Of them, eight persons had travelled together, 33 are their contacts and one is a foreigner (a Malaysian).

Six others who tested positive include two who have a travel history and four whose details are still being sought, the health secretary pointed out.

To a question whether there were more than 1,500 persons from Tamil Nadu who reportedly visited the Tablighi meet in Delhi in March, Dr Beela Rajesh said so far as per police, intelligence and health department inputs, they have a "reconciled" figure of 1,480 persons. If there are more people they should self-declare, she urged.

Giving the break-up of the 679 positive cases "from a single source” (returnees from the Tablighi meet), out of the total of 738 positive cases till date, Dr Rajesh said of the former seven are foreigners, 14 their contacts, 553 persons who traveled in a group and 105 their contacts.

Apart from the above, there are 59 others who have tested positive, of whom 26 have a 'travel history' and 33 "are contacts of those who traveled."

The positive cases for coronavirus from a single source as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, account for 91.50 per cent of the total positives.

Stating that the "aggressively implemented" Containment Plan (CP) to curb the virus spiral was going on in full swing and now covered 34 districts in the State, she said the total number of houses surveyed so far was 15,66,448 and the population screened was 53,67,238.

As many as 30,668 field workers are doing this job, she said.

While there was no rise in the deaths till Wednesday evening, since it touched eight on Tuesday night after a patient dying in Vellore, Dr Beela Rajesh said in the Vellore case, that patient was already in the hospital and the first test for the virus was "inconclusive".

It was during the second test, that the Vellore patient tested positive, she said, adding, despite best treatment, it was the "sudden deterioration" of such patients which is a "huge challenge to the whole world."

"This has been the nature of the disease, the sudden deterioration that happens. It is a new disease and we do the RNA test of the virus and in many cases it is inconclusive," the officer explained.

There were also cases of successful treatment, she pointed out, adverting to 21 patients discharged so far, including a 72-year-old man successfully treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

To another query, she said there were enough N-95 masks on hand for field level staff and there were manufacturers in Tirupur who could make these masks and the new ones were under quality certification now.

To a related question, the health secretary said there was no shortage of chlorophyll tablets, adding, "we have procured well in advance."

Patient escapes in Villupuram

Late on Wednesday evening, a report from Villupuram said, a 30-year-old patient from Delhi, Nitin Sharma, admitted to the coronavirus ward at the Government medical college hospital there, had "escaped" from the ward.

...
Tags: health secretary dr beela rajesh, tablighi jamaat, villupuram, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus updates, tamil nadu updates, doctors affected
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Man dies in Tamil Nadu after attempts to get alcohol amid lockdown
Tamil Nadu to receive one lakh rapid test kits from China

Latest From Nation

Municipal workers spray disinfectants in a drain at a residential area in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Chikmagalur, Karnataka. (PTI)

Second corona death reported in Kalaburagi

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Kerala CM slams media report about Smriti Irani feeding labourers stuck in Wayanad

One of the French nationals, who were stranded at various places in Kerala due to the coronavirus lockdown, being screened by medics on her arrival to board a special Air India flight for Paris at Kochi. (Image released by Kerala tourism department)

Online medical services for Non Resident Keralites stranded in foreign countries

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (PTI)

Lockdown may be lifted in coronavirus free districts of Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown likely to be extended: Congress after all-party meet with PM

A member of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) special team sprays disinfectant in a locality after a positive case of coronavirus was reported in the area, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Eight family members of Covid19 patient test positive in MP

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. AP Photo

Pune corona toll 14 after six patients die

Stranded people take rest inside a relief camp set up during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Model Town in Andheri, Mumbai. PTI photo

Citing depletion of stocks, AIIMS issues guidlines for the reuse of PPE

Medics wearing protective suits screen people who are commuting to the walled city area during the nationwide lockdown imposed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, in Ahmedabad. PTI Photo

All Covid19 hotspots in UP to be sealed till April 15, govt says

Police stop commuters at a check-point during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham