Women bikers return to Hyderabad after 17,000 km ride

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 1:12 am IST
They started the daring journey on February 11 and covered Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.
The four members of the women’s team, which completed a 17,000-km bike tour of seven nations in seven weeks, share a light moment at a reception function held at Paryatak Bhavan in the city on Sunday. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: Four women bikers who had set out on a 17,000 km ride crisscrossing a few southeast Asian nations to promote Telangana Tourism, have returned to the city on Sunday.

The team, led by Jai Bharathi, comprised of Shilpa Balakrishnan, A.S.D Shanti and Piya Bahadur. They started the daring journey on February 11 and covered Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia successfully.

 

The main objective of the bike expedition was to promote Telangana Tourism and highlight adventure tourism among women travellers. The riders met various sections of people in different cities and countries and explained about Telangana Tourism and Incredible India, besides sharing the women safety initiatives started by Telangana Tourism for single women travellers.

A film crew of four members accompanied the riders, documenting the whole journey and highlighting the cultures, people and places across the countries. Telangana Tourism provided a mini coach with two drivers, ample Telangana Tourism publicity material and two members as support.

Telangana Tourism MD, B. Manohar, welcomed the bikers on behalf of Telangana Tourism, at a programme held at Paryatak Bhavan, Begumpet and felicitated them.

