search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Height of Centre's oppressive attitude: Andhra Pradesh CM on TDP MPs' arrest

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
It was 'atrocious' to behave in 'an inhuman' manner against those peacefully protesting outside PM's house, the AP CM said.
It was 'atrocious' to behave in 'an inhuman' manner against the MPs, who tried to stage a peaceful protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. (Photo: PTI)
 It was 'atrocious' to behave in 'an inhuman' manner against the MPs, who tried to stage a peaceful protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the detention of TDP MPs by the police in New Delhi, saying it was the "height of the Centre's oppressive attitude".

It was "atrocious" to behave in "an inhuman" manner against the MPs, who tried to stage a peaceful protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, he said.

 

Also Read: Andhra special status: TDP MPs detained while trying to protest near PM’s residence

A release from the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday said Naidu spoke over phone with some of the MPs who had been hospitalised following their "arrest" and enquired about their health.

"They (Delhi Police) behaved in an inhuman fashion, without even caring about the MPs' age. This was the height of the Centre's oppressive attitude. The Centre's stance is totally undemocratic," the chief minister said.

The TDP MPs were detained when they attempted to protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 pm, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, tdp mps detention, narendra modi, ap cm
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

12-year-old breathes and smiles again after massive tumour on her face is removed

Apart from causing breathing issues, the tumour also restricted her from eating (Photo: YouTube)
 

You have been charging your phone the wrong way all these years

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

CWG 2018: Mehuli Ghosh, Apurvi Chandela clinch silver, bronze in shooting

17-year old Mehuli Ghosh fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi Chandela, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)
 

Cauvery row: Rajinikanth opposes IPL in Chennai, asks CSK stars to wear black bands

Rajinikanth suggested Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team players play wearing black bands as a mark of expressing the anguish of people who have been staging protests demanding setting up of Cauvery Management Board. (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
 

‘Harpoon-ed’ spacecraft to clear space debris: Scientists to begin testing

It has already docked with the International Space Station and the tests are expected to begin in the next few weeks. (Photo: Surrey Space Centre)
 

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after suffering heart attack in race

Michael Goolaerts died in hospital after suffering the cardiac arrest during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can't give her membership: Film association on Telugu actress who stripped in protest

Police have charged the actress with obscene acts in public place under the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi man fakes poverty, forges documents for son's admission in school

The accused, Goel, denied the allegations and told reporters that his documents were not found fake, and that he was in the EWS category five years ago. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Woman creates ruckus after Hyderabad police catches friend 'drunk driving'

The woman started arguing with the police over a breathalyser test being conducted on her friend and also chased away a camera man of a local TV channel. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mangaluru Cong leader quits party in morning to join BJP, returns by evening

Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik; In a sudden twist to the story, Sundara rejoined Congress at another programme held at Mani a few hours later. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Sahara Samay journalist shot at his Ghaziabad home shifted to ICU

Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village when the gunmen, wearing helmets, barged into his home. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham