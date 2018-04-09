Runaway train goes 15 km without engine, 7 railway staff suspended

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Saturday at Titlagarh, 400 km from Bhubaneswar. (Photo: Representational)

Bhubaneswar: The passengers on board Ahmedabad-Puri Express train on Saturday night had a close shave as at least 22 bogies rolled down backwards for 15 km without engine in Odisha’s Titlagarh, which could have resulted in a major mishap.

The ECoR authorities have suspended seven staff for dereliction of duty and inquiry has been ordered.

Reports said, at around 10.05 pm on Saturday, 22 coaches of the Express train began rolling down towards Kesinga due to non-application of skid-brake on the wheels by staff concerned.

At Titlagarh, the engine reversal of this train was conducted. The pilot-less train travelled for about 15 km before it was stopped around 11 pm outside the Kesinga railway station. A probe has been ordered into the incident.