search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sanju Samson remained confident and played a positive innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hosts restrict Rajasthan Royals to 125-9
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Ranveer Singh to be awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Ranveer Singh has been finalised for the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award as Best Actor 2018 for his movie ‘Padmaavat’.
Ranveer Singh has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster. (Photo: File)
 Ranveer Singh has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh has been finalised for the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award as Best Actor 2018 for his movie ‘Padmaavat’.

He has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster.

 

Ranveer's acting as Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’ has been hailed as ‘outstanding’ and ‘path-breaking’ and both critics and audiences have unanimously credited him for giving Bollywood one of its most iconic villains of all time.

“We take immense pleasure to inform you that you have been finalised for The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for the memorable role for the ‘Padmaavat’,” the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award committee wrote to Ranveer announcing his award.

This is already the third Best Actor award that Ranveer has picked up for his stand out performance in ‘Padmaavat’.

Apart from Ranveer, Anushka Sharma will also be awarded by the same for her genre-defining successful movies as path breaking producer.

Tags: ranveer singh, dadasaheb phalke excellence award, padmaavat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

(PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus unveiled

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a glass and aluminium design with Retina HD display.
 

Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red edition launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red special edition.
 

Royal countdown begins: Kate and William won't know baby's gender until birth

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't know whether they are having a boy or a girl until the baby is delivered. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube collecting children’s data, claims consumer groups

The group is demanding Google to change the process of managing content for younger audiences and apparently wants to sue YouTube for allegedly profiting off by children's viewing habits.
 

There was something out there: Buzz Aldrin confirms encounter with alien life

The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology conducted an analysis of the astronauts' voice patterns as they spoke about their encounters. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account

Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN gold-winning marathon runner sells tea to earn living

A Kalaimani has studied up to Class 10 and participated in kabaddi and athletics events during her school days. (Photo: ANI)

Kill son if he has joined Hizbul, says mother of Assam youth

Security agencies have also referred the photograph of the youth with AK-47 rifles, which went viral on the social media. (Photo: File | Representational)

Farce vs fast: BJP says Cong protest 'cruel joke', Modi 'anti-Dalit' says Oppn

Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders during a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament at Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)

Kangra tragedy: 27 students among 30 dead after school bus falls into gorge

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the accident victims.. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PM Modi 'casteist, anti-Dalit', BJP ideology oppressive, says Rahul Gandhi

BJP's Dalit MPs say Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'casteist', Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham