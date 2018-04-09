search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad cops in pursuit, cricket betting shifts online

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Apr 9, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Wily betting organisers have moved out of the city and are operating rackets through agents and punters.
On the eve of the IPL fixture in Hyderabad, police have identified persons who were caught betting on cricket earlier.
 On the eve of the IPL fixture in Hyderabad, police have identified persons who were caught betting on cricket earlier.

Hyderabad: After deploying foolproof security for the upcoming T20 IPL matches in the city, keeping a tab on ingenious methods of cricket betting is becoming a challenge to the police. Cops in three commissionerates have geared up to identify the activity and nab cricket betting gangs.

Wily betting organisers have moved out of the city and are operating rackets through agents and punters. The money in betting for IPL Season XI is expected to run into tens of crores in the city. This time, cops will seek the assistance of Cybercrime wings to monitor betting activities on online platforms.

 

In addition to the police teams, the City Task Force and Special Operations Teams in Cyberabad and Rachakonda are keeping track on betting gangs and conducting raids at different locations.

On the eve of the IPL fixture in Hyderabad, police have identified persons who were caught betting on cricket earlier. Cops had cracked the whip last year too, but all they could do was nab agents and punters while the kingpins slipped away on many occasions.

Bookies, on their part, have shifted base to other metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi in view of the strict vigil on them this time round. Their men organise bets from outside while the agents and punters receive bet money from people here. "We are keeping track on the movement of gangs operating from Hyderabad and the neighbouring towns and tracing their agents here in the city. We may miss the kingpins but if the agents are caught, the network will collapse," a senior police official said.

However, cops are also wary of the betting going on on social media. "With heightened vigil on websites and other online platforms, organisers are likely to operate through WhatsApp groups which are difficult to track. Cybercrime wings will assist us in this," another official said.

Racket bust, nine nabbed

A day before Hyderabad to host the IPL matches, Rachakonda Special Operations team bust a cricket betting racket and nabbed nine persons involved in the gang. 

Tags: hyderabad police, cricket betting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cash-strapped SCB can’t buy drain cleaners

Mini sewer cleaning machines can easily enter narrow lanes and in slums

Learn Sanskrit at Chilkur Balaji Temple

Children from kindergarten to high school sections are being made to recite Bhagavad Gita slokas and the parents are also encouraging this. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Everyday apps can up carbon footprint

Every application, be it YouTube, Facebook, Google, Instagram or Twitter, through its data centres, consumes huge amounts of electricity to power and then cool down their servers.

Indrani suffering from pneumonia, will be discharged soon, says hospital

Indrani Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Byculla jail late on Friday night in 'disoriented condition'. (Photo: File)

BJP says it’s only pro-Dalit party, BSP, Cong abetting violence over issues

Opposition parties were trying to spread bitterness, casteism and regionalism in the country to target the BJP, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham