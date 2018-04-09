search on deccanchronicle.com
Hong Kong can take decision on Nirav Modi's arrest: China

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
China said Hong Kong can accede to India's request to arrest Nirav Modi based on local laws and mutual judicial assistance agreements.
Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh told parliament last week that 'the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People's Republic of China.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi/Beijing: China on Monday said that Hong Kong can accede to India's request to arrest fugitive Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi based on local laws and mutual judicial assistance agreements.

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh told parliament last week that "the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People's Republic of China."

 

Asked about India's request, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing at Beijing that "according to the one country two systems and basic law of the HKSAR, under the assistance and authorisation of the central government, the HKSAR can make proper arrangement on judicial mutual assistance with other countries," he said.

"If India makes relevant request to the HKSAR, we believe the HKSAR will follow the basic law and relevant laws and under relevant judicial agreements with India with the relevant issue," he said.

Nirav Modi, who is wanted in connection with the 12,700-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), is reportedly in Hong Kong which is a specially administrative region of China.

Nirav Modi has his shop in Hong Kong besides in Beijing.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud, vk singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




