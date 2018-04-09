Girl’s suicide bid before UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s home

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a girl and her family attempted suicide outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence on Sunday.

The girl, who claimed to have been raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, tried to immolate herself but the policemen present there thwarted her attempt.

The girl and her family were taken to the Gautam Palli police station where she claimed that she had been raped by the BJP MLA and his accomplices last year and the police had not taken any action on her complaint.

She also said that her family was being threatened and her father had been beaten up after she had lodged a complaint against the MLA.

“I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself.” she told reporters.

ADGP Lucknow, Rajiv Krishna said the girl's family and the BJP MLA were in a dispute for the past 10-12 years. He said SP, Unnao, had been asked to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.