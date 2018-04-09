search on deccanchronicle.com
Delhi police traces missing complaint of woman to Rajasthan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIKHA VERMA
Published Apr 9, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 2:20 am IST
The data helped police obtain her details from the Unique Identification Authority of India.
New Delhi: Aadhaar registration has helped the police find the identity of a mentally-ill woman and unite her with the family after she went missing four months ago.

The police had rescued the 31-year-old woman,  found abandoned on Delhi roads, and she was later sent to the short-stay home 'Nirmal Chhaya' by  a court which also directed the authorities to help her undergo Aadhaar registration. During the registration  process, it was found that her biometric records preexisted in the Aadhaar database and the police obtained her details from the Unique Identification Authority of India. The police then traced her antecedents using the Aadhaar data and discovered that her missing complaint was lodged in Malakhera police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district on November 30, 2017.

 

When the police contacted her husband, he willingly came forward to take her back home.

During a recent hearing, the investigating officer submitted that they have verified the credentials of the man and the police has no objection to reintegration of the woman to her family.

“Accordingly, the patient be handed over to her husband after completion of necessary formalities in Asha Kiran. Husband of the woman is directed to ensure proper treatment of the patient is continued,” Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra ordered. The court also appreciated inspector Devender Kumar Singh, SHO of Kashmere Gate Police Station, and sub inspector Satender Singh for making “untiring efforts” to trace her  family.

Tags: aadhaar, unique identification authority of india, mentally-ill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




