Delhi man fakes poverty, forges documents for son's admission in school

New Delhi: A resident of Delhi was arrested on Saturday for allegedly falsifying information about his income to get his son admitted to a school under the provisions reserved for the economically weaker section or EWS category.

The accused Gaurav Goel was arrested on the complaint filed by the school. The incident dates back to 2013.

"The man made false EWS certificate, residence proof and I-T (Income Tax) return documents among others," Madhur Verma, a senior police officer in New Delhi said.

Goel denied the allegations and told reporters that his documents were not found fake, and that he was in the EWS category five years ago.

The charges were reminiscent of the plot of 2017 Bollywood movie 'Hindi Medium' in which the lead actor Irrfan Khan fakes his economic condition to get his son admitted to a renowned school.