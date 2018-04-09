Companies can go global through DefExpo: Def minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai: The DefExpo 2018 to be held from April 11-14 at Thiruvadanthai, about 40 km from here, will provide an opportunity for companies already exporting defence components to expand their business.

It will serve as a platform for various companies, including micro, small and medium enterprises, to showcase products at the global level Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said on Sunday. The four-day DefExpo is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12.

“This Exposition is being conducted in India every two years. This year we are conducting it in Tamil Nadu (Chennai). Various foreign delegates at the Ministerial level will be taking part in it,” she said. “Big companies, small companies, even micro, small and medium enterprises are participating in the event, which will give them an opportunity to show their manufacturing capabilities to various countries,” the minister told reporters after witnessing a dry run of Land, Naval and Aero defence systems at Thiruvadanthai.

The Defence Ministry has given 50 per cent concession in booking stalls to MSMEs. Indigenously manufactured helicopters, tanks and minesweepers would be showcased at the event. Asked if an invitation was sent to China to take part in the exhibition, she replied there was enough time to confirm their participation.

Over 50 countries have confirmed their participation in the Expo. Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar said the event was one of the biggest organised anywhere in the world.

“A total of 701 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, making it the highest ever registered. Nearly 72 per cent of Indian exhibitors have booked stalls for showcasing their products,” he said.