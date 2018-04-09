search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Companies can go global through DefExpo: Def minister Nirmala Sitharaman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2018, 5:56 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 5:56 am IST
The four-day DefExpo is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
 Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai: The DefExpo 2018 to be held from April 11-14 at Thiruvadanthai, about 40 km from here, will provide an opportunity for companies already exporting defence components to expand their business.

It will serve as a platform for various companies, including micro, small and medium enterprises, to showcase products at the global level Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said on Sunday. The four-day DefExpo is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12.

 

“This Exposition is being conducted in India every two years. This year we are conducting it in Tamil Nadu (Chennai). Various foreign delegates at the Ministerial level will be taking part in it,” she said. “Big companies, small companies, even micro, small and medium enterprises are participating in the event, which will give them an opportunity to show their manufacturing capabilities to various countries,” the minister told reporters after witnessing a dry run of Land, Naval and Aero defence systems at Thiruvadanthai. 

The Defence Ministry has given 50 per cent concession in booking stalls to MSMEs. Indigenously manufactured helicopters, tanks and minesweepers would be showcased at the event. Asked if an invitation was sent to China to take part in the exhibition, she replied there was enough time to confirm their participation.
Over 50 countries have confirmed their participation in the Expo. Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar said the event was one of the biggest organised anywhere in the world.

“A total of 701 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, making it the highest ever registered. Nearly 72 per cent of Indian exhibitors have booked stalls for showcasing their products,” he said.

Tags: defexpo 2018, narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

A constituency of extremes

Chamarajpet

37 city lakes rejuvenated in five years; Rs 65 crore spent, claims BBMP

The BBMP, taking advantage of CSR initiatives of several corporate companies, has installed Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at several lakes.

ITPB Main Road a blind alley at night

Non-functional streetlights on ITPB road. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Joint Entrance Examination maths exam stumps students

Sudarshan H.V., another student, who attended the test in the city also found it challenging to complete the questions for Mathematics on time. “However, Physics and Chemistry sections were easy to solve,” he said.

Bengaluru: Plan goes awry, giant statue stuck

The Hanuman statue stuck under a railway bridge at Hennur. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham