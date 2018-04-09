search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  With new captains getting ready to lead their respective sides, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look for the best possible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL here on Monday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: D'Arcy Short departs early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Farce vs fast: BJP says Cong protest 'cruel joke', Modi 'anti-Dalit' says Oppn

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Cong has no other issue that is why they are trying to create one by holding protest.
Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders during a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament at Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders during a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament at Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a war of words, BJP on Monday accused Congress of playing a "cruel joke" in the name of protecting the rights of Dalits and the minorities as the latter accused the former of creating an atmosphere of fear in the country.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Congress has no other issue that is why they are trying to create one by holding the protest.

 

"Dalit community is most safe and secure under our Govt, like PM Modi has said we believe in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The opposition has no issue so they are trying to create one," Rajnath Singh said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also lashed out at the Congress after a photograph appeared in which Congress leaders were seen eating before the start of a nationwide fast against the alleged communalism and non-functioning of Parliament.

"The real meaning of Satyagraha is to request for the truth (satya ke liye agrah), to bear pain, but Congress leaders were eating 'chole bhature '. This is a cruel joke. Dalits, farmers of this country will not forgive you for playing this cruel joke," Sambit Patra said.

Read: Breakfast before fast: Cong leaders relish 'chhole bhaturas', alleges BJP

In a press conference, BJP’s Patra accused the Congress of indulging in "politics of luxury" and said that all Congress leaders and the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are used to it, instead of the “politics of performance”.

"The Congress has fallen into its own trap. What we have seen from Rahul Gandhi today is not a fast but the farce of a fast. (It was) an attempt by his party to fast track his politics to burnish his credentials despite people rejecting him time and again," Sambit Patra told reporters.

Earlier, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused his party of "creating an atmosphere of fear" in the country.

It is BJP's ideology to oppress Dalits, Adivasis and minorities of this country," Rahul said who is leading the protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anti-Dalit", Rahul Gandhi said the grand old party (Indian National Congress) will defeat the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 general election.

Also Read: PM Modi 'casteist, anti-Dalit', BJP ideology oppressive, says Rahul Gandhi

"The entire country knows that PM Modi is anti-Dalit, it is not a secret… We will stand against and defeat it in 2019 general polls," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Referring to the recent letters written by several BJP MPs where they had expressed concerns over the oppression of Dalits, especially in Uttar Pradesh following the April 2 agitation by the Dalit community, Rahul Gandhi said that even his (PM Modi) party MP’s are calling him a "casteist".

Also Read: Govt did nothing for community: Another Dalit BJP MP from UP writes to Modi

Later, Sambit Patra responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations and asked if the Congress president had abstained even from one meal when anti-Dalit violence had happened in places like Mirchpur, Gohana and Jhajjar when the Congress was in power.

Citing figures of anti-Dalit violence in five years of the Congress rule in the poll-bound Karnataka, he said the state had reported 9,080 cases crimes against the community and over 358 Dalits were killed.

Rahul Gandhi should tell them when he plans to sit on a fast against crimes against Dalits in Karnataka, Sambit Patra asked.

The bitter exchange of words between the two parties started when Congress announced that its party's chief, Rahul Gandhi, will be leading a day-long protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre and to promote peace and communal harmony in the country.

Congress was left red-faced when a photograph appeared in which several Congress leaders were seen eating 'chole bhature' and other delicacies at a restaurant in the capital. The photograph made the ruling party term the Congress's protest "stage-managed" and "farce".

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: rahul gandhi, sambit patra, narendra modi, dalit protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal countdown begins: Kate and William won't know baby's gender until birth

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't know whether they are having a boy or a girl until the baby is delivered. (Photo: AP)
 

(PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus unveiled

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a glass and aluminium design with Retina HD display.
 

There was something out there: Buzz Aldrin confirms encounter with alien life

The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology conducted an analysis of the astronauts' voice patterns as they spoke about their encounters. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account

Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak.
 

You have been charging your phone the wrong way all these years

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

Salmon helps to keep you full while building and maintaining muscle and when it comes to cooking. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At least 26 children dead after school bus falls into gorge in Himachal

According to reports, the driver lost control on a sharp curve due to which the bus slipped into the gorge and came to rest in the middle of the hillside. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PM Modi 'casteist, anti-Dalit', BJP ideology oppressive, says Rahul Gandhi

BJP's Dalit MPs say Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'casteist', Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

3 infants die, 6 fall sick hours after vaccination in Jharkhand's Palamu

The parents had brought their children to an Anganwadi Centre in Loenga village for vaccination against Japanese encephalitis, measles and DPT. But hours after they were administered the dose by the village's Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), their health deteriorated. (Photo: ANI)

Can't arrest Teesta Setalvad, her husband in fund fraud till May 31: SC

The Supreme Court said Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand will not be arrested till May 31 but before that they would have to approach the competent court in Gujarat which will decide the matter on merits. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti meets PM Modi, seeks help to end violence, alienation in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help towards finding ways to end bloodshed in the state and growing alienation among its youth. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham