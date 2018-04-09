search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bandh fallout: Gun licenses in Madhya Pradesh cancelled, students missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 9, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 2:08 am IST
The students are facing charges of indulging in violence during Bharat Bandh in Morena town on April 2.
Dalit organisations across the country have called a 'Bharat bandh' today to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling over SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Dalit organisations across the country have called a 'Bharat bandh' today to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling over SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Police on Sunday launched a probe to trace 140 students of a polytechnic school in district headquarters town of Morena in Madhya Pradesh after the authorities of the educational institution found them ‘missing’.

The students are facing charges of indulging in violence during Bharat Bandh in Morena town on April 2.

 

According to the police, FIR was registered against 185 students of the school on charges of involvement in the violence during Bharat Bandh called by the Dalit outfits to protest against dilution of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In another development, the Bhind district administration on Sunday decided to impose curfew between April 9-14 to maintain law and order during ensuing Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

The district administration also cancelled all gun licenses in the district and asked the gun holders to deposit their weapons in the nearest police stations.

Tags: educational institution, bharat bandh, prevention of atrocities
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cash-strapped SCB can’t buy drain cleaners

Mini sewer cleaning machines can easily enter narrow lanes and in slums

Learn Sanskrit at Chilkur Balaji Temple

Children from kindergarten to high school sections are being made to recite Bhagavad Gita slokas and the parents are also encouraging this. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Everyday apps can up carbon footprint

Every application, be it YouTube, Facebook, Google, Instagram or Twitter, through its data centres, consumes huge amounts of electricity to power and then cool down their servers.

Indrani suffering from pneumonia, will be discharged soon, says hospital

Indrani Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Byculla jail late on Friday night in 'disoriented condition'. (Photo: File)

BJP says it’s only pro-Dalit party, BSP, Cong abetting violence over issues

Opposition parties were trying to spread bitterness, casteism and regionalism in the country to target the BJP, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham