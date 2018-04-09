Bandh fallout: Gun licenses in Madhya Pradesh cancelled, students missing

Dalit organisations across the country have called a 'Bharat bandh' today to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling over SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Police on Sunday launched a probe to trace 140 students of a polytechnic school in district headquarters town of Morena in Madhya Pradesh after the authorities of the educational institution found them ‘missing’.

The students are facing charges of indulging in violence during Bharat Bandh in Morena town on April 2.

According to the police, FIR was registered against 185 students of the school on charges of involvement in the violence during Bharat Bandh called by the Dalit outfits to protest against dilution of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In another development, the Bhind district administration on Sunday decided to impose curfew between April 9-14 to maintain law and order during ensuing Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

The district administration also cancelled all gun licenses in the district and asked the gun holders to deposit their weapons in the nearest police stations.