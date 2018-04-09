search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  With new captains getting ready to lead their respective sides, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look for the best possible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL here on Monday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: D'Arcy Short departs early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kill son if he has joined Hizbul, says mother of Assam youth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Apr 9, 2018, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 8:15 pm IST
The mother who broke into tears said, 'I don't want an anti-national son. It is better to be without children.'
Security agencies have also referred the photograph of the youth with AK-47 rifles, which went viral on the social media. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Security agencies have also referred the photograph of the youth with AK-47 rifles, which went viral on the social media. (Photo: File | Representational)

Guwahati: The mother of Qamer Uzzaman -- a youth of Assam who is reported to have joined Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir -- said that if her son has joined anti-national militant organisation, he should be shot dead.

Admitting that Qamer Uzzaman who went to Kashmir few years back and started a business was missing for last one year, the mother of 39-years old Qamer Uzzaman told reporters, “We have not been able to contact him since July 2017. If he has joined anti-national activities, he should be killed. I am ready to give this in writing to the government. It is better not to have a son than a militant at home.”

 

The mother who broke into tears said, "I don't want an anti-national son. It is better to be without children."

The incident of Qamer Uzzaman alias Qamruddin joining Hizbul Mujahideen came to light after home ministry wrote a letter to the Assam Police asking to verify the credential of the person who was reported to have been missing from Kashmir for last one year. Security agencies have also referred the photograph of the youth with AK-47 rifles, which went viral on the social media.

Informing that family members have identified the youth who hails from Jamunamukh in Hojai district of central Assam, security sources, however said that they are yet to ascertain if Qamer Uzzaman has really joined Hizbul or these viral photographs are fake.

Informing that Qamer Uzzaman did his MA in English and worked in America from 2008 to 2012, the residents of Jamunamukh said that he was living with his wife and children in Kashmir till April 2017. He went missing from Kashmir only after sending his wife and children back to Assam.

Pointing out that Qamer Uzzaman was also in Bangladesh for some time, security sources said that intelligence agencies have started probing the incident. The family members claimed that they have also lodged an FIR with police in Assam as well as in Kashmir in which they had requested the police to find out the whereabouts of their son as his wife and children were suffering.

The residents of Jamunamukh who knew Qamer Uzzaman said that at least five-six youths from their areas have gone to Kashmir in search of jobs. Though, majority of them are in touch with their family members, the residents said that police should check the credential of these youths also.

Meanwhile, sources in Assam police told Deccan Chronicle that they have received some inputs on Qamer Uzzaman from security agencies and they are verifying his past activities in Assam.

Tags: qamer uzzaman, hizbul mujahideen, jammu and kashmir, assam police, ak 47, terrorists
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal countdown begins: Kate and William won't know baby's gender until birth

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't know whether they are having a boy or a girl until the baby is delivered. (Photo: AP)
 

(PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus unveiled

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a glass and aluminium design with Retina HD display.
 

There was something out there: Buzz Aldrin confirms encounter with alien life

The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology conducted an analysis of the astronauts' voice patterns as they spoke about their encounters. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account

Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak.
 

You have been charging your phone the wrong way all these years

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

Salmon helps to keep you full while building and maintaining muscle and when it comes to cooking. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN gold-winning marathon runner sells tea to earn living

A Kalaimani has studied up to Class 10 and participated in kabaddi and athletics events during her school days. (Photo: ANI)

Farce vs fast: BJP says Cong protest 'cruel joke', Modi 'anti-Dalit' says Oppn

Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders during a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament at Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)

Kangra tragedy: 27 students among 30 dead after school bus falls into gorge

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the accident victims.. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PM Modi 'casteist, anti-Dalit', BJP ideology oppressive, says Rahul Gandhi

BJP's Dalit MPs say Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'casteist', Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

3 infants die, 6 fall sick hours after vaccination in Jharkhand's Palamu

The parents had brought their children to an Anganwadi Centre in Loenga village for vaccination against Japanese encephalitis, measles and DPT. But hours after they were administered the dose by the village's Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), their health deteriorated. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham