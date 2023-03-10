Summer hydration: Pushcarts mushroom across Hyderabad city as mercury rises

Some of the popular beverages sold are lime soda, sugarcane juice, pudina water, lassi and buttermilk. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: With the mercury level already in the early 30s (°C), pushcarts selling an array of hydrating beverages have started mushrooming across the city.

Some of the popular beverages sold are lime soda, sugarcane juice, pudina water, lassi and buttermilk.

Seasonal petty vendors are banking on the summer to make good money. These sellers mostly use natural ingredients to make traditional drinks, setting up stalls from Nagole to Secunderabad, Malakpet to Dilsukhnagar, Masab Tank to Aram Ghar, and all along the Tank Bund and its surroundings.

“This is a seasonal business for me as there is a chance to make a good earning. Rest of the year, I am a photocopy machine mechanic, from Sangareddy. I get back to my work when the season is over,” said Sandeep, who has set up a lime soda pushcart on Raj Bhavan Road.

Ravindra, who sells sugarcane juice, said, “The season of summer is important to us. The electricity department gave us a provision of paying in advance to get electricity for the machines, which makes it convenient.”

Noor, who runs a juice centre at Jambagh, said, “In summer, we hire additional staff as there is high demand for orange, grape, pineapple and green apple juice.”