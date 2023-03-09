  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2023 PM Modi, Australian ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, Australian PM Albanese watch India-Australia 4th test at Ahmedabad

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 10:22 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 10:49 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese walk to the field with Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Australian team opener Travis Head during the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese walk to the field with Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Australian team opener Travis Head during the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Ahmedabad: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on Thursday arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium ina Ahmedabad to watch the first day of the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

PM Modi welcomed his Australian counterpart at the venue, the largest stadium in the world.

Albanese will watch the first hour's play between India and Australia in the company of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat versus India at the toss for the fourth and final Test for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Both the Prime Ministers were greeted with loud cheers as they did a lap of honour at the stadium prior to the match.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived at the venue and was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were also present at the felicitation.

The Australian PM who arrived in India on Wednesday. Banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart went up at the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of the final Test.

India is currently leading the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards.

"One of the things that bind both countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on day one of the matches in Ahmedabad," Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell said.

Yesterday, Albanese participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

"Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi's message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us", tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese with colourful pictures of Holi celebrations with flowers and colours.

The Australian Prime Minister on the same day visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Australian PM on his visit to the Ashram. During the visit, Albanese took a complete tour of the Ashram.

The Australian PM, upon his arrival in India, tweeted: "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

...
Tags: prime minister modi, pm narendra modi, australian prime minister anthony albanese, india australia cricket match, narendra modi stadium
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Related Stories

Australian PM visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on his first visit to India

Latest From Nation

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The agency is expected to question him about the alleged change and destruction of cellphones that were in his possession and the policy decisions and the timeline followed by him as the excise minister of Delhi. These charges were made by it in its charge sheets filed before the court. — PTI

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The arrested Air India cabin crew (ANI)

Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

"BJP will not get more than 65 seats": Congress's Shivakumar on Karnataka polls



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Meghalaya's Sangma, Nagaland's Rio take oath of office as chief ministers

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi congratulates Manik Saha on being sworn in as Tripura CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

Ambani family (PTI)

Karnataka CM announces 17 per cent salary hike to Govt employees

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

Manik Saha sworn-in for second term as Tripura chief minister

Manik Saha takes oath as the Tripura Chief Minister for the second time at a ceremony in Agartala, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->