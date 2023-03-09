  
India, Australia cooperating to build better world: PM Anthony Albanese
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Australia cooperating to build better world: PM Anthony Albanese

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 1:50 pm IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANi)
 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANi)

Ahmedabad: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who just watched the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Gujarat stadium, on Thursday, compared the cricket match with the India-Australia ties and said that both countries are cooperating to make a better world as the cricket teams of both countries are competing to be the best in the world.

After leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, PM Albanese tweeted, "As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry. At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our people."

"On the field, Australia and India are competing to be the best in the world. Off the field, we are co-operating to build a better world. Prime Minister @narendramodi and I had the honour of opening the fourth test in Gujarat today. Good luck to all the players (but go Australia!)," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian PM graced the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad to celebrate '75 years of friendship' between both countries.

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted, "Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!"

Both the prime ministers were greeted with loud cheers before the start of the match as they took a lap of honour across the massive sports arena to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

In the match, the hosts made just one change with Mohammed Shami replacing pacer Mohammad Siraj, who was given rest considering his workload. Australia made no changes to their winning team from the third Test.
Australia won the toss and captain Steve Smith elected to bat first against India in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

PM Modi presented the Test cap to India captain Rohit Sharma while the Australian PM handed the 'Baggy Green' to Aussie skipper Steve Smith.

The Australian PM who arrived in India on Wednesday, on the same day participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

"Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi's message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us", tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese with colourful pictures of Holi celebrations with flowers and colours.

The Australian Prime Minister on the same day visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Australian PM on his visit to the Ashram. During the visit, Albanese took a complete tour of the Ashram.

The Australian PM, upon his arrival in India, tweeted: "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

 

...
