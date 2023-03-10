Andhra Pradesh: CID grills former MD in skill development scam

Vijayawada: The Crime Investigation Department grilled former managing director of AP state Skill Development Corporation Arja Srikanth vis-à-vis the multi crore skill development scam here on Thursday.

Arja Srikanth said later in the day, “I was asked a few questions on the implementation of the programme before March, 2016. I responded to them with whatever information I was having on it. I took charge of the corporation in 2019 and I attended the inquiry as a witness. I am ready to do so again whenever required.”

The then Siemens Industrial Software Pvt Ltd allegedly manipulated the project report to raise the cost of the software in order to get more money from the state government as part of its share of 10 per cent.