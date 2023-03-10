  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2023 Andhra Pradesh: CID ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: CID grills former MD in skill development scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 10, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2023, 12:35 am IST
AP State Skill Development Corporation former MD Arja Srikanth. (Photo: Twitter)
 AP State Skill Development Corporation former MD Arja Srikanth. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Crime Investigation Department grilled former managing director of AP state Skill Development Corporation Arja Srikanth vis-à-vis the multi crore skill development scam here on Thursday.

Arja Srikanth said later in the day, “I was asked a few questions on the implementation of the programme before March, 2016. I responded to them with whatever information I was having on it. I took charge of the corporation in 2019 and I attended the inquiry as a witness. I am ready to do so again whenever required.”

The then Siemens Industrial Software Pvt Ltd allegedly manipulated the project report to raise the cost of the software in order to get more money from the state government as part of its share of 10 per cent.

...
Tags: ap crime investigation department, ap state skill development corporation, arja srikanth, skill development
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The viral infection would affect those who move in crowds or remain in classrooms, offices or other public places. (PTI)

AP registers 21 cases of H3N2

Former PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo: DC)

Learn from your Chhattisgarh counterpart, Uttam tells KCR

YSRC regional coordinator for north Andhra, Y.V. Subba Reddy (Photo: AB image)

Volunteer system playing big role in welfare schemes: Y.V. Subba Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy. (DC image)

AP DGP assures protection to doctors, hospitals against attacks



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi (PTI)

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

Ambani family (PTI)

Karnataka CM announces 17 per cent salary hike to Govt employees

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

Manik Saha sworn-in for second term as Tripura chief minister

Manik Saha takes oath as the Tripura Chief Minister for the second time at a ceremony in Agartala, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 dominated by Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->