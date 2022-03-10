Three bodies found in Singareni coal debris

A day after the major accident at Adriyala long-wall of RG-3 of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Ramagundem, rescue teams found three bodies under the coal debris. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Peddapalli: A day after the major accident at Adriyala long-wall of RG-3 of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Ramagundem, rescue teams found three bodies under the coal debris. Tragedy struck around Monday 2 pm when miners were fixing a roof bolt on the top layer at 86th level of the coal mine. A huge block of coal which is of 30 meters in length and three meters height and five meters width collapsed and fell on the mine workers, seven of whom were stuck under the debris.

The Singareni rescue team had rescued Veeraiah, Jadi Venkateshwarlu and Pilli Suresh and Ravinder on Tuesday.

They found the body of deputy assistant manager Tejavath Chaithanya Teja at 11 pm on Tuesday and that of safety officer Jayaraj and contract worker Thota Srikanth Wednesday morning. The bodies were shifted to the government area hospital. After post-mortem, they were handed over to their respective family members.

The body of Chaithanya Teja was shifted to his native place Palvoncha and that of Jayaraj to Vijayawada.