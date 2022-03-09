Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2022 Sangam barrage to be ...
Sangam barrage to be named after Mekapati Goutham Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 9, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2022, 7:31 am IST
CM Jagan also said the govt, will take over the Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science and name it after Goutham Reddy
Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma paying tributes to Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy. (Photo: DC/File)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in the AP Assembly on Tuesday that the Sangam barrage will be named after minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died recently. He said Goutham Reddy's death was a loss to himself, the party and the state.

On the second day of the Budget Session, the Chief Minister introduced a condolence resolution on the demise of Goutham Reddy. The Assembly paid tributes to the former industries, IT and commerce minister and resolved to name the Sangam barrage after him. The House observed two minutes' silence as a mark of respect.

 

The CM said, “This House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the untimely demise … (of Goutham) and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to members of the bereaved family.”

The CM said Goutham was his friend from childhood. “Though he was not in politics, when I came out of Congress he was one of the few who supported me along with his father Rajamohan Reddy.'”

The CM said Goutham Reddy was MLA twice and successfully handled six departments — industries, infrastructure and investment, IT and electronics, handlooms and textiles, sugar industries and skill development. “He also attended the Dubai Expo recently and used to send me the daily updates.” the CM said.

 

The CM remembered the efforts of Goutham Reddy in getting industries like Century Plywood, Sri Cements, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Group and Adani group to the state.

The Chief Minister said the government, based on a request of Rajamohan Reddy, would take over the Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science in Udayagiri and name it after Goutham Reddy and introduce courses in agriculture and horticulture.

The CM said the works of Veligonda project of Udayagiri region will be completed soon and the Udayagiri Degree college will be revamped under Nadu Nedu Phase 2.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the works on Sangam barrage would be completed in six months and it would be renamed Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage.

Water resources minister Anil Kumar Yadav expressed his anguish over the untimely demise of his colleague. He said Goutham Reddy used to be happy and smiling always.

Panchayat Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the death of the senior minister was a huge loss to the party and remembered that "Goutham Reddy used to be friendly with everyone in his capacity as the Chittoor district in charge minister."

 

Tags: mekapati goutham reddy, sangam barrage
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


