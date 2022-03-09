New GO: AP to sanction special leave for employees who adopt kids

If the adopted child is less than a month old, the leave for the employee can be up to a year. If the adopted child is six months and above, such employees can take leave six months to seven months. (Photo: Pixabay)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government announced various new benefits on Wednesday for state government employees, based on the recommendations of the 11th Pay Revision Commission that it had accepted for implementation recently.

Special chief secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat issued a GO declaring new benefits to the staff in relation to child adoption, child care, care of the disabled child, and ex-gratia for various ailments.

The order specifies as to how many days an employee who has an adopted child can take leave, how many days leave can be given a year for child care, the leave for disabled employees, and the extent to which those receiving treatment for life-threatening diseases can get ex gratia.

The government order said that an employee who adopts a child can take up to 180 days’ leave and receive full pay even during the holidays.

Similarly, the government has made it possible for such employees to use these holidays in conjunction with other holidays. If the adopted child is less than a month old, the leave for the employee can be up to a year. If the adopted child is six months and above, such employees can take leave six months to seven months.

The government has increased childcare leave from 60 days to 180 days. Such employees can avail the leave any time during his service period. According to the GO, paralysed employees can receive special casual leave for up to seven days a year to have their prostheses replaced.

As per the GO, nurses working in high-risk wards can take leave. It also announced an ex-gratia allowance for employees receiving treatment for life-threatening illnesses. Non-gazetted employees with a basic pay of up to Rs 35,570 will get Rs 11,560 to Rs 17,780, while Last Grade employees will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.