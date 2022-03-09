Nadu-Nedu 2 phase from March 15; avoid use of teachers for non-teaching purposes: CM

At a review meeting on the implementation of the new education policy, here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister promised the setting up of Teacher Training Centers in the 26 reorganised districts. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has said teachers should not be drawn into other works. They must provide good education to students in the government schools, he said.

At a review meeting on the implementation of the new education policy, here on Wednesday, the chief minister promised the setting up of Teacher Training Centers in the 26 reorganised districts. He said the modernisation of government schools would start from March 15 under his government’s Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme.

Jagan said the services of highly qualified government teachers should be made full use of for providing better education to students. Officials must prepare suitable policies in this regard, he said.

Teachers are appointed in schools, subject-wise. They must fully concentrate on students’ education and should not be drawn into non-teaching activities. It must be ensured that students in government schools, who come mostly from poor backgrounds, learned the meaning and usage of a new English word every day. Learning of English would widen their horizons and help them get jobs in future.

The CM asked education officials to focus attention on the 'Learning To Learn' concept. “There should be at least one teacher training centre (TTC) in each of the 26 districts and facilities should be improved in existing TTCs under the Nadu Nedu.

Headmasters should play key roles in schools and give career guidance to students, Jagan said and added that they should maintain good relations with parents and conduct meetings with students and parents separately, apart from giving counselling for students' better future.

The CM said officials should ensure that facilities like toilets and drinking water plants are set up under Nadu Nedu in schools. Fix the problems in schools, vis-à-vis necessary facilities, immediately, he said.

Jagan said the standard operation procedures (SOPs) on maintenance of facilities in schools should be given to technical and engineering staff in village/ward secretariats and the village clinic staff. Officials should start the second phase of Nadu Nedu works in schools from March 15. They must ensure playgrounds are set up in schools. Vidya Kanuka kits should be given to students before the schools reopened after the summer holidays.

The chief minister said officials must take steps to implement plans prepared for skills development among students and asserted that there should be one skill college in every parliament and one skill center combined with ITI and Polytechnic college.

He said the curriculum for these will be prepared by Skill University that would come up in Tirupati.

The officials informed the CM that they have completed the mapping of schools according to NEP. “The efforts for making students learn one English word every day were started on February 14. Digital Learning will be introduced to Class VIII students from next year and efforts are on to improve the teaching efficiency of teachers,” they said.

“We are ensuring there is one co-ed junior college and one women junior college in each mandal,” they said and added that a toll free number was set up to receive complaints from students. “Steps are also being taken for implementation of SCERT recommendations.”

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, CM’s special secretary Jawahar Reddy, school education special CS Buditi Rajashekar, CM’s secretary Salmon Arokiyaraj, chief additional Secretary Mutyalaraju, finance secretary Gulzar, school education commissioner Murali and school education director (SCERT) Prathap Reddy were present.