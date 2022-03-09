Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2022 Indian youth in Ukra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian youth in Ukraine fighting Russian army

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Mar 9, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2022, 1:10 pm IST
Sainikesh Ravichandran, who was denied an opportunity in India, joined the Ukrainian paramilitary
21-year-old Sainikesh Ravichandran
 21-year-old Sainikesh Ravichandran

Hyderabad: In mid-February, amid the brewing Ukraine-Russia conflict, a 21-year-old from India studying in Ukraine, got a rare opportunity. The youth, who grew up in India with a fascination to join the Army, had failed to get a chance. He has now managed to join the paramilitary forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine, to fight against the Russian troops.

Living in a town called Subramanya Palyam on the outskirts of Coimbatore, all what Sainikesh Ravichandran's parents knew initially was that he got a “partptime job in an online video gaming company.”

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, his family explained how they tried to convince him to return home. “He initially lied to us by saying that he got a part-time job. After being incommunicado for four days, we got to speak to him and he told us that he has joined the paramilitary forces in Ukraine.”

Though our family friends wrote to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to bring him home, he refused to return and told us that it was his dream to join the army, if not in India, then somewhere else. “It is my passion and I want to do this,” the youth told his family, according to J. Lakshmi, his mother.

 

Tamil Nadu State Intelligence officials, along with teams from the central intelligence, visited his house to speak to his parents and found that his room was full of posters of fighter jets, armed forces and military gear.

Officials from the Special Branch of Coimbatore said that it was his decision to stay and serve the army in Ukraine and that they did only an enquiry with his family.

Officials here said “Sainikhesh, a student of National Aerospace University in Kharkiv, could not make it to the National Defense Academy (NDA) due to height-related issues.” He moved to Ukraine in September, 2018 and his course is due for completion in July, 2022.

 

His friends back home spoke about how Nikhesh has always been eager and fascinated about all-things Army. “Since his Class 12th, he has been seeking to join the Indian Army and has dreamt about being in the field in uniform. Even if you check his Facebook, you would only see posts about military and fighter planes, jets, arms etc,” said Ramesh Kumar, his friend.

Sainikhesh has now locked his profile on Facebook, while his display picture shows him in full military gear, wielding an assault rifle and his cover photo is of him standing with his fellow army soldiers.

 

Sainikhesh is the elder of two sons born to Ravi Chandran, who runs a furniture business, and Jhansi Lakshmi. His younger brother, Sairohit Ravichandran, is studying Class 12th in Coimbatore.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine conflict, russia-ukraine standoff, russia-ukraine war, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


Latest From Nation

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

NMPA has signed an agreement with JSW Infrastructure Limited. (Photo: New Mangaluru Port)

Mangaluru port roles out three new projects under PM Gati Shakti

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs 4,575 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, marginally higher than yesterday

Accused Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

Charge sheets filed against prime accused in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals app cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

India logs 4,575 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, marginally higher than yesterday

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

Charge sheets filed against prime accused in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals app cases

Accused Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

India evacuates all of its students from Ukraine's Sumy

Indian students are now en route to the central Ukranian city of Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine so they can cross the border and be evacuated in flights to India. (Photo: Video Grab/ Twitter)

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->