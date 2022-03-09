Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2022 India logs 4,575 new ...
India logs 4,575 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, marginally higher than yesterday

Published Mar 9, 2022, 10:43 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2022, 10:43 am IST
The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, while the active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)
 A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India logged 4,575 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,986 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,13566 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.51 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.62 per cent.

As many as 8,97,904 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. A total of 77,52,08,471 tests have been conducted till now.

 

The 145 new fatalities include 111 from Kerala, nine from Uttar Pradesh and eight from Karnataka.

A total of 5,15,355 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,745 from Maharashtra, 66,374 from Kerala, 40,004 from Karnataka, 38,019 from Tamil Nadu, 26,139 from Delhi, 23,485 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,181 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.33 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

 

