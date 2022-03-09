Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2022 Hijab row: Police re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hijab row: Police register 3 FIRs in connection with Mangaluru college confrontation

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2022, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2022, 2:59 pm IST
The Karnataka High Court is yet to announce its verdict on the ban on Hijab in educational institutions case
Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mangaluru: While the Karnataka High Court is yet to announce its verdict on the ban on Hijab in educational institutions case, three cases have been registered in Mangaluru post the confrontation between two groups of students over wearing Hijab during the examination.

"Three FIRs have been registered after a confrontation broke out between two groups on Thursday over allowing few girls to appear to appear for the internal examinations wearing hijab," said N Shashi Kumar, City Police Commissioner, Mangaluru on Tuesday.

 

Kumar said that "one case is registered on the complaint of a girl student against some students and 15 ABVP members for threatening and hurting her religious sentiments."

"The second case has been registered on the complaint of a girl student (against the complainant of the first case) and six other on the charges of threatening and intimidation," said Police Commissioner.

"The third FIR is also filed on the complaint of one of the student," police officer said.

Controversy around Hijab in educational institutions came to light recently in Karnataka after some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district started protesting in January against the school administration for allegedly barring them from attending classes.

 

During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

...
Tags: hijab ban, karnataka hijab controversy, karnataka hijab row, hijab row, hijab row hearing
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

21-year-old Sainikesh Ravichandran

Indian youth in Ukraine fighting Russian army

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

NMPA has signed an agreement with JSW Infrastructure Limited. (Photo: New Mangaluru Port)

Mangaluru port roles out three new projects under PM Gati Shakti

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs 4,575 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, marginally higher than yesterday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

India logs 4,575 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, marginally higher than yesterday

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

Charge sheets filed against prime accused in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals app cases

Accused Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

India evacuates all of its students from Ukraine's Sumy

Indian students are now en route to the central Ukranian city of Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine so they can cross the border and be evacuated in flights to India. (Photo: Video Grab/ Twitter)

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->