Farmers caught between differences in bank and Aadhar records

Nellore: Thousands of farmers are not able to avail of the Rs 6000 per annum benefit under PM Kishan Samman Nidhi scheme because of their failure to apply for the scheme through the online portal pmkisan.gov.in or through the Common Service Centres.

While many farmers are not aware of the scheme, some farmers are deprived of the benefit even after applying because of typographic errors in the name -- which should be similar to the one recorded in the Aadhar card including gaps and capital letters.

The name should be exactly same as the one recorded in the Aadhar card in the bank account of the farmer. In addition, the beneficiary land holding must be available in the Web land portal to obtain the benefit. The income support of Rs 6,000 per year will be transferred to the accounts in three equal installments to all landholding farmer families.

The definition of family for the scheme is husband, wife, and minor children. Only one among them will get the benefit even if there is some land in the name of other family members.

State governments and Union Territory administrations will identify the farmer families eligible for support as per the scheme’s guidelines. Agriculture department officials in Nellore district found 7,000 Aadhar failure records (difference of name and other details compared to Aadhar card) and 11,000 records pertaining to errors in the bank account.

In this backdrop, the agriculture wing deputed Mandal and village agriculture officers to identify these farmers and correct the records to enable them to receive PM-Kisan scheme. They have been told to take the assistance of village volunteers to identify the farmers.

Assistant director of agriculture G. Anitha said the department has launched a drive to identify the farmers who are not getting the PM Kisan benefit, to pass on the benefit to them. “We are adopting various methods to identify the farmers to correct their records before the end of this month. We want to cover at least 90 per cent of the farmers who are yet to get the benefit” Anitha said.

She appealed to the farmers to contact the local agriculture officers to apply for PM Kisan and correct their records and establish bank linkage to obtain the benefit.