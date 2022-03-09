Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2022 Biological E seeks E ...
Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2022, 12:41 pm IST
The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)
New Delhi: Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 5-12 year age group, official sources said on Wednesday.

The data has been submitted by the company to the Subject Expert Committee for beneficiaries between 5-12 years of age, the sources told ANI.

 

Recently, the Subject Expert Committee recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the age group of 12 to 18 years under certain conditions.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to give final EUA to Corbevax soon. The SEC recommended EUA only after seeing the safety and immunogenicity data amongst this group.

The expected cost of the vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. It will be administered two times within prescribed intervals.

The sources told ANI that the Central government has already purchased about 5 crore Biological E vaccines Corbevax and also delivered them to some states.

 

Vaccine maker Biological E applied for the phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials during the month of September 2021 last year.

India reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today, "More than 18.69 lakh doses (18,69,103) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 179.33 crore (1,79,33,99,555) as per provisional reports till 7 am today."

 

