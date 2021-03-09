Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2021 Telangana student to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana student tops women stream in JEE Mains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 9, 2021, 4:45 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2021, 4:45 am IST
Komma Sharanya from Telangana state topped the women’s segment of the JEE Mains
Another student from Telangana state with the same score, Challa Vishwanath, became the state topper. Anumula Venkata Jaya Chaitanya from Andhra Pradesh topped the examination from the economically weaker section (EWS) category. (Representational Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Komma Sharanya from Telangana state topped the women’s segment of the JEE Mains, the results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday. She scored 99.9990421.

Another student from Telangana state with the same score, Challa Vishwanath, became the state topper. Anumula Venkata Jaya Chaitanya from Andhra Pradesh topped the examination from the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

 

No student from the Telugu states scored the perfect 100 this year: Six students who scored the perfect 100 were Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, and Ananth Krishna Sidambi from Gujarat.

This year, a total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered for the JEE Mains, out of which 95 per cent of the candidates had appeared in the BE/BTech papers and 81.2 per cent appeared in the B Arch/B planning paper.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

 

The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE main 2021 for the March session from March 15 to 18 at various centres. The admit card would be released soon. Candidates can download the hall ticket online at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in after its release.

The agency had conducted the JEE Main from February 23 to 26. More than six lakh candidates had registered for it. NTA had on March 7 released the final answer key.

Tags: jee mains results, komma sharanya from telangana state topped the women’s segment of the jee mains, jee mains telangana toppers, jee mains, challa vishwanath state topper, anumula venkata jaya chaitanya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


