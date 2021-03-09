Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2021 Telangana Governor c ...
Telangana Governor conferred with Global Women of Excellence 2021 award

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2021, 2:32 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2021, 7:28 am IST
The Governor said the award would double her responsibility to intensify her work towards the gender equality and women empowerment
The award jury mentioned that Dr Soundararajan was selected for the award in recognition of her “outstanding contribution to society, and for being an ardent advocate of women's rights, gender parity, and women’s equality.” — DC Image/S. Surender Reddy
Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Monday conferred with the Top-20 Global Women of Excellence-2021 award through virtual mode from Illinois in the United States of America.

She accepted the award from the Puducherry Raj Nivas and stated that she was humbled and immensely honoured by the recognition.

 

In her acceptance speech, the Governor stated that the award would double her responsibility to intensify her work towards the gender equality and women empowerment. “I dedicate this honour to millions of women who toil day in and day out and help their family, society, and the countries," she said.

Dr Soundararajan thanked the Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force, headed by US Congressman Danny K. Davis, for bestowing her with the honour.

The award jury, comprising members of the Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force and the Multi Ethnic Coalition, mentioned that Dr Soundararajan was selected for the award in recognition of her “outstanding contribution to society, and for being an ardent advocate of women's rights, gender parity, and women’s equality.”

 

Dr Soundararajan called for sustained efforts to create a gender equal world and promote the role of women in decision-making at all levels from local to global arena.

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, top 20 global women of excellence 2021, tamilisai given award online from illinois, gender parity, multi-ethnic advisory task force
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


