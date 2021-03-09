Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2021 Central circulars on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Central circulars on reducing minimum wages for Indian workers in Gulf draw flak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 9, 2021, 11:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2021, 11:14 pm IST
The decision to reduce minimum referral wages by 30 to 50 per cent risks the livelihoods of migrant workers, associations complained
Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee going to Delhi to ask for repeal of laws reducing MRW of gulf workers. (ANI)
 Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee going to Delhi to ask for repeal of laws reducing MRW of gulf workers. (ANI)

NIZAMABAD: The circulars issued by the ministry of external affairs, reducing the minimum referral wages (MRW) for Indian workers recruited for Gulf countries, have drawn flak from migrant workers and various associations of Gulf migrants.

They expressed the fear that the circulars would adversely affect the livelihood of 88 lakh Indian migrant workers in the Gulf countries.

 

The ministry issued two circulars on September 8 and 21, 2020. According to these, the minimum referral wages of Indians who works in Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or the UAE have been reduced to $200 (Rs 15,000) and in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to $245 and $324 respectively.

The Central government’s decision to reduce minimum referral wages by 30 to 50 per cent risks the livelihoods of migrant workers, the associations complained. “It would also shatter the dreams of the current and prospective migrants from India.”

The Centre has been fixing minimum referral wages to regulate the wages of Indian migrant workers employed in countries falling under the category of Emigration Check Required (ECR). The rationale is that it ensures Indian migrant workers a decent minimum wage.

 

Migrant rights organisations in Telangana state have recorded testimonies of migrants who were promised higher wages prior to their departure which were later reduced following the issuance of the wage circulars in September last.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from New Delhi after meeting the minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, Gulf migrants’ rights and welfare federation founder president Kotapati Narasimha Naidu said the minister has promised to roll back the circulars.

“The minister told us that it was in the interest of Indian workers that the government issued the circulars, which would protect workers vis-à-vis minimum wages during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

 

According to the minister, taking advantage of Covid-19 impact, there was a fear that employers might exploit migrant workers. “We told the minister that there is always a demand for Indian workers and the government must revive the old wages structure. Muralidharan reacted positively,” Naidu said.

Gulf joint action committee convener Guggilla Ravi Goud, its other leaders Swadesh Parikipandla, Thota Dharmender and Veeraiah were present. They handed over a memorandum to the minister.

...
Tags: minimum referral wages (mrw), gulf migrant workers


Latest From Nation

Jagan said the Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada units would be a burden if their construction got delayed. — Representational image/AFP

Jagan calls for regular supply of power without cuts during summer

Owing to the unfavourable global steel cycle, the company was making losses since 2014-15 and it was having difficulty to service the debt. — DC Image

Vizag Steel: Jagan to take all-party delegation to PM

A shallow groove found on the rock bed towards the left side of the stone flag staff of the temple was used to sharpen the dolerite celts by the Neolithic people. — DC Image

Grooves made by Neolithic people found in Patancheru mandal

An official, who wished to remain anonymous, said even if the government decides to immediately shift the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool, they are ready to identify suitable buildings to run the court. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)

AP High Court to come up at Kurnool’s Jagannatha Gattu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata Fire: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway. (ANI/Twitter)

SC rejects plea challenging EC's decision to hold WB Assembly polls in eight phases

The bench initially told advocate M L Sharma, the petitioner, to approach the Calcutta High Court. (PTI file photo)

Mumbai's 12 police zones to fine 1,000 maskless people per day

A woman walks past a mural depicting people travelling on a overcrowded public transport to raise awareness about maintaining social distancing and the use of masks, in Mumbai on March 2, 2021. (AFP)

Its good-bye for Mumbai's iconic Karachi Bakery

Claims that MNS was 'successful' in its campaign against Karachi Bakery, soon followed with its leader Haji Saif Shaikh, who led the stir, taking credit on Twitter for the closure of the bakery in Mumbai. (Twitter/@mnshajisaif)

Odisha claims no loss of life in Similipal forest fire, issues SOP to regulate blaze

While the government is yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze, local people said that forest fire is an annual phenomenon in Similipal but the intensity is high this year. (Twitter/@nv_odisha)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham