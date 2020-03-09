Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2020 Nirbhaya convict app ...
Nirbhaya convict approaches Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
convict seeks to commute death sentence to life imprisonment
 Anil Baijal , lieutenant governor (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Vinay Sharma one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has approached Delhi lieutanant governor Anil Baijal through his lawyer AP Singh, seeking to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment.

Advocate Singh has filed a petition under Sections 432 and 433 of CrPC seeking to suspend death sentence.

 

 Vinay sharma through his advocate, said that the convict does not deserve the extreme punishment of death, which is reserved for the 'rarest of rare' cases where the alternative option of life imprisonment is unquestionably foreclosed.

Considering the positive steps towards reformation, his young age, poor socio-economic circumstances, the petitioner has prayed to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of december 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital.

