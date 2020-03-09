Kerala covid19 cases touch six after 3 year old child tests positive in Kochi

Security personnel wearing mask as preventive measure against the novel coronavirus at a Hospital in India. PTI photo

A 3-year-old child who reached Kochi international airport from Dubai has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19). With this, the total number of patients increased to six. The child with its parents landed at Kochi on March 7.

The swab samples of the child's parents were also sent to National Institute of Virology for testing. The child had mild fever when tested at the screening facility at the airport.

The patient was soon shifted to the isolation ward at Ernakulam government medical college. All the co-passengers on the flight have been kept under observation. The condition of the child is stable. The total number of persons quarantined in the government medical college Ernakulam is 12