Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2020 Kerala covid19 cases ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala covid19 cases touch six after 3 year old child tests positive in Kochi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 9, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2020, 11:06 am IST
The total number of persons quarantined in the government medical college Ernakulam is 12
Security personnel wearing mask as preventive measure against the novel coronavirus at a Hospital in India. PTI photo
 Security personnel wearing mask as preventive measure against the novel coronavirus at a Hospital in India. PTI photo

A 3-year-old child who reached Kochi international airport from Dubai has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19). With this, the total number of patients increased to six. The child with its parents landed at Kochi on March 7.

The swab samples of the child's parents were also sent to National Institute of Virology for testing. The child had mild fever when tested at the screening facility at the airport.

 

The patient was soon shifted to the isolation ward at Ernakulam government medical college. All the co-passengers on the flight have been kept under observation. The condition of the child is stable. The total number of persons quarantined in the government medical college Ernakulam is 12

...
Tags: kerala coronavirus, kerala coronavirus positive, covid-19, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Italy-returned family in Kochi hid their travel history, refused quarantine

Latest From Nation

Roshni Kapoor (Twitter)

Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni to be grilled by ED

One passenger from Chennai has been moved to a hospital in Alexandria after showing symptoms of virus infection (AP)

17 Tamil Nadu passengers stranded in a coronavirus-hit ship in Egypt

Pushpam Priya Choudhary declares herself as the President of Plurals (Image tweeted by @pushpampc13)

Bihar Assembly elections: UK based woman eyes CM post

Representational image (Twitter)

Vizag gets Disha Mahila Police Station



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jammu woman tests positive for coronavirus, India's Covid19 cases totals 41

A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare (PTI)

Delhi CM urges Centre for travel ban on coronavirus-hit countries

Arvind Kejriwal, Cheif minister of Delhi (image- Twitter)

Kerala reports five more Covid19 cases

Representational image (PTI photo)

Cholera outbreak reported in three divisions of Bengaluru

Cholera is a waterborne bacterial disease. (WHO)

Hoardings of anti-CAA protesters by UP govt is violation of privacy: Allahabad HC

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham