Jammu woman tests positive for coronavirus, India's Covid19 cases totals 43

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Test results of another Iran-returnee is still awaited
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare (PTI)
 A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare (PTI)

Jammu: A 63-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus in Jammu, officials said on Monday. This raises the number of cases in the country to 43.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CoronaVirusUpdate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CoronaVirusUpdate</a> :<br><br>Total confirmed cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID2019?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID2019</a> now 43. Three of these from Kerala have been discharged. <br><br>Details here:<a href="https://t.co/9lm5XBbuCc">https://t.co/9lm5XBbuCc</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirusindia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirusindia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PMOIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PMOIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/drharshvardhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@drharshvardhan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AshwiniKChoubey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AshwiniKChoubey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PIB_India?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PIB_India</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MIB_India?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MIB_India</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DDNewslive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DDNewslive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/airnewsalerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@airnewsalerts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MEAIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MEAIndia</a></p>&mdash; Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) <a href="https://twitter.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1236910776612540417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

 

The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared “high viral load cases” by the administration on the weekend.

They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition, the officials said.

“The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited,” a Health Department official said.

Another woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, was admitted in GMC hospital Doda on Sunday and was kept under observation in an isolation ward, the officials said.

Her samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, they added.

After the two patients were declared “high load viral cases” on Saturday, the administration announced immediate closure of all primary schools in six districts of the Union Territory and suspension of all biometric attendance till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

The two with a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy, South Korea and Iran had fled the hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday shortly after their admission, but were brought back within hours of the incident.

Their samples were sent to Pune.

...
