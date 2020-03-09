Nation Current Affairs 09 Mar 2020 17 Tamil Nadu passen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

17 Tamil Nadu passengers stranded in a coronavirus-hit ship in Egypt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
One Chennai resident admitted to a hospital in Alexandria after showing symptoms of Covid-19
One passenger from Chennai has been moved to a hospital in Alexandria after showing symptoms of virus infection (AP)
 One passenger from Chennai has been moved to a hospital in Alexandria after showing symptoms of virus infection (AP)

Chennai/Luxor, Egypt: 17 Indian passengers are stranded in a cruise ship, A Sara, docked in Nile near Luzor city, Egypt since Thursday after 12 crew members and 53 of total 171 passengers have been tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. All 17 are from Tamil Nadu.

One passenger from Chennai has been moved to a hospital in Alexandria after showing symptoms of virus infection, and the captain has announced that all the passengers in the ship will be quarantined for two more weeks.

 

A total of 17 Indian passengers, all from Tamil Nadu, are stranded in a cruise ship that is docked in the Nile near Luxor city in Egypt since Thursday after 12 crew members and 33 passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

The crew has announced that all passengers in the ship will be quarantined for 14 days more.

After the ship was docked in Luxor, all the passengers were screened. Those who tested positive were shifted to a hospital, including one passenger from Chennai.

...
Tags: indian passengers, coronavirus (covid-19), alexandria, chennai, luxor, egypt, passengers stuck in ship, nile river, a sara
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Jammu woman tests positive for coronavirus, India's Covid19 cases totals 43

Latest From Nation

Roshni Kapoor (Twitter)

Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni to be grilled by ED

Pushpam Priya Choudhary declares herself as the President of Plurals (Image tweeted by @pushpampc13)

Bihar Assembly elections: UK based woman eyes CM post

Representational image (Twitter)

Vizag gets Disha Mahila Police Station

A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare (PTI)

Jammu woman tests positive for coronavirus, India's Covid19 cases totals 43



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jammu woman tests positive for coronavirus, India's Covid19 cases totals 43

A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare (PTI)

Kerala covid19 cases touch six after 3 year old child tests positive in Kochi

Security personnel wearing mask as preventive measure against the novel coronavirus at a Hospital in India. PTI photo

Delhi CM urges Centre for travel ban on coronavirus-hit countries

Arvind Kejriwal, Cheif minister of Delhi (image- Twitter)

Kerala reports five more Covid19 cases

Representational image (PTI photo)

Cholera outbreak reported in three divisions of Bengaluru

Cholera is a waterborne bacterial disease. (WHO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham