17 Tamil Nadu passengers stranded in a coronavirus-hit ship in Egypt

One passenger from Chennai has been moved to a hospital in Alexandria after showing symptoms of virus infection (AP)

Chennai/Luxor, Egypt: 17 Indian passengers are stranded in a cruise ship, A Sara, docked in Nile near Luzor city, Egypt since Thursday after 12 crew members and 53 of total 171 passengers have been tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. All 17 are from Tamil Nadu.

One passenger from Chennai has been moved to a hospital in Alexandria after showing symptoms of virus infection, and the captain has announced that all the passengers in the ship will be quarantined for two more weeks.

A total of 17 Indian passengers, all from Tamil Nadu, are stranded in a cruise ship that is docked in the Nile near Luxor city in Egypt since Thursday after 12 crew members and 33 passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

The crew has announced that all passengers in the ship will be quarantined for 14 days more.

After the ship was docked in Luxor, all the passengers were screened. Those who tested positive were shifted to a hospital, including one passenger from Chennai.