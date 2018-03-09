search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Won't allow Dhinakaran to use party name, will take legal steps: AIADMK

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar was responding to the Delhi HC allowing Dhinakaran's plea for a common poll symbol.
The ruling AIADMK on Friday said it would not allow its sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran to use the party name, adding that it would seek legal recourse in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The ruling AIADMK on Friday said it would not allow its sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran to use the party name, adding that it would seek legal recourse in the matter. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Friday said it would not allow its sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran to use the party name, adding that it would seek legal recourse in the matter.

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar was responding to the Delhi High Court on Friday allowing Dhinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably a 'pressure cooker', and a suitable name of his choice for the party faction led by him.

 

Also Read: Delhi HC allows TTV Dhinakaran's plea for common poll symbol

"We will not allow Dhinakaran to use the name AIADMK and we will take all legal steps for this purpose," the state fisheries minister told reporters here.

Though anyone can start a party, we are determined that no one uses the party name AIADMK, the senior leader said.

Earlier in the day, Justice Rekha Palli of the Delhi High Court had directed the Election Commission to do the needful within three weeks after giving Dhinakaran's faction an appropriate hearing.

The court order came on an interim application filed by the V K Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction in their main petition challenging the Election Commission's November 23 order last year, which had allotted the 'Two Leaves' symbol to the group headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam is AIADMK coordinator while Palaniswami is the co-coordinator.

Dhinakaran, who won the RK Nagar bypoll held in December last as an independent candidate on the 'pressure cooker' symbol, had earlier told the court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the electorate in the eventuality of elections to local bodies or any other polls held before his claim to the party's symbol was decided.

His faction had given a list of three names including All India Amma Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The AIADMK was founded by charismatic yesteryear cinema star M G Ramachandran in 1972, after he parted ways with the DMK owing to differences with M Karunanidhi.

Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, tn politics, poll symbol, d jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

Boney and Anil Kapoor at the Ashti Visarjan of Sridevi in Haridwar on Thursday. (Photos: PTI/ AFP)
 

Audio Technica ATH-ANC40BT review: Go wireless, longer

Audio Technica is known for balanced audio quality across its entire range of products and the ANC40BT is no exception.
 

Man blows up his own house while trying to burn cockroaches

Authorities pointed clear instructions on the spray to keep it away from a flame (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian volunteer leading ‘Billion steps for women’ wins Commonwealth award

During the walk, Srishti Bakshi leads workshops for women in rural communities on digital and financial literacy, leadership and health. (Photo: Twitter/ @BakshiSrishti)
 

Bones discovered in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, says study

Jantz's analysis is the latest chapter in a back-and-forth that has played out about the remains, which were found in 1940 on Nikumaroro Island but are now lost. (Photo: AP)
 

MIUI 9.5 global beta brings iPhone X-like gesture-based navigation

The gestures for navigation on MIUI 9 are pretty similar to the ones found on iPhone X.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Let’s take Tripura to new heights, Centre will assure full support to state: Modi

'I appeal to the people of Tripura, lets take the state to a new height so that we can change the lives of people. I want to assure that in Tripura's march towards development, the central government will provide full cooperation with the motto of cooperative federalism,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Delhi HC allows TTV Dhinakaran's plea for common poll symbol

Dhinakaran had earlier told the court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the electorate in the eventuality of elections to local bodies or any other polls held before his claim to the party's symbol was decided. (Photo: File)

Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura chief minister, Modi, Amit Shah attend ceremony

Biplab Deb, long-time RSS volunteer and Tripura BJP president took oath as the chief minister of the northeastern state on Friday at a grand ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

INX Media case: Delhi HC grants relief to Karti from ED arrest till Mar 20

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to Karti Chidambaram till the next date of hearing. (Photo: ANI)

SC legalises passive euthanasia in historic move: Here's chronology of case

The Supreme Court on Friday said passive euthanasia is permissible with guidelines. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham