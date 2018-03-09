Complaint against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, cops seek legal counsel

The complainant said that the recent remarks made by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the Babri Masjid issue was an open threat against the minority community.

Hyderabad: Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was booked by Saidabad police following a complaint against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community for ‘provocative’ statements on the Babri Masjid issue in an interview.

The complaint was filed by one Syed Fayazuddin, a social activist, at the Saidabad police station on Thursday. The complainant said that the recent remarks made by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the Babri Masjid issue was an open threat against the minority community.

“His remarks that India will turn into Syria if the court didn’t give judgment in favour of Hindus is highly condemnable. He is not just threatening the minority community but also provoking the Hindus, calling for a bloodbath.” Fayazuddin said, adding that he is also undermining the Supreme Court.

“We respect the court, but he is threatening the court itself. Such persons should be arrested for promoting terrorism,” he added. Saidabad inspector K. Sattaiah said that they have not registered a case yet and that they were taking legal opinion on the case.