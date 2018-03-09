search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Complaint against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, cops seek legal counsel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 3:37 am IST
The complaint was filed by one Syed Fayazuddin, a social activist, at the Saidabad police station on Thursday.
The complainant said that the recent remarks made by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the Babri Masjid issue was an open threat against the minority community.
  The complainant said that the recent remarks made by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the Babri Masjid issue was an open threat against the minority community.

Hyderabad: Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was booked by Saidabad police following a complaint against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community for ‘provocative’ statements on the Babri Masjid issue in an interview.  

The complaint was filed by one Syed Fayazuddin, a social activist, at the Saidabad police station on Thursday. The complainant said that the recent remarks made by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the Babri Masjid issue was an open threat against the minority community.

 

“His remarks that India will turn into Syria if the court didn’t give judgment in favour of Hindus is highly condemnable. He is not just threatening the minority community but also provoking the Hindus, calling for a bloodbath.” Fayazuddin said, adding that he is also undermining the Supreme Court.

“We respect the court, but he is threatening the court itself. Such persons should be arrested for promoting terrorism,” he added. Saidabad inspector K. Sattaiah said that they have not registered a case yet and that they were taking legal opinion on the case. 

Tags: sri sri ravi shankar, babri masjid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are how many friends one needs to be happy

If you think about it, even the hugely popular television show Friends had five close friends living happily together.
 

The Samsung S9 has a great camera, just like other phones

This combo shows photos of a sunset along the Hudson River, taken in New York with a view of New Jersey. Starting at the top left and going clockwise, the phones used are Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone X, Google’s Pixel 2 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. All top-end phones take decent photos, even in challenging low-light conditions, though there are some color variations. (AP Photo/Nick Jesdanun)
 

Here’s the Japanese concept that will help you wake up in morning

Ikigai is defined as one’s “reason for which you wake up in the morning”, which can be interpreted as your purpose in life.
 

Sanitary pad dispenser installed in Rajdhani Express

This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian acid attack survivors sparkle at fashion show to spotlight equality

Acid attack victims pose on a ramp during a fashion show on the eve of International Women's Day in Thane, outskirts of Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Wall Street’s optimism about last year’s 10th anniversary iPhone had propelled Apple’s stock 24 per cent higher over the past 12 months, giving it a market capitalisation of $893 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Issue plan approvals for old plots: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had directed the local bodies to issue building plan approvals for plots bought before 1990.

Chennai: Diabetes and hypertension causing kidney disease

Despite more than 500 kidney transplants undertaken every year in Chennai, a large number of patients suffering from kidney diseases lacks clinical support to cure chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to the rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Delimitation: zones to be reclassified in Greater Chennai Corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation

Chennai: Students’ protest drives Vice-Chancellor to set up peace panel

Madras University

Madras high court directs state govt to form police commission

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham