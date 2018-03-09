search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi’s call fails to pacify Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 3:34 am IST
Two hours after Modi spoke to Naidu on the telephone on Thursday, TD MPs submitted their resignations to the PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to pacify the Telugu Desam (TD) failed with two TD ministers, P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y.S. Chowdary, on Thursday resigning from the Central government, a day after TD supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu indicated that his party was considering quitting the BJP-led NDA government. Two hours after Mr Modi spoke to Mr Naidu on the telephone on Thursday, TD MPs submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister. Mr Modi had called Mr Naidu at 4.30 pm, after he returned to Delhi from Rajasthan.

According to sources, the conversation lasted 15 minutes. Mr Naidu is said to have told the Prime Minister that he had tried to contact him the previous night to let him know that the ministers would resign but Mr Modi was unavailable. The PM is said to have replied that, “When I was not available you should have waited for some more time,” to which Mr Naidu said, “No sir, this is the party’s decision. We cannot go back.” When the Prime Minister suggested, “We can sit and discuss and sort out the issues,” Mr Naidu replied that “this is a sentimental issue. If the Centre wants, it can give special status to AP now. Without this we cannot withdraw the decision on resignations of TD ministers. Our MPs (ministers) will meet you and submit their resignations.”

 

Accordingly, at about 6.30 pm both Mr Raju and Mr Chowdary went to the Prime Minister’s residence in private vehicles and submitted their resignations. Speaking to the media afterwards, they said they had submitted their resignations on the directions of the party high command.  Mr Chowdary said that Mr Modi assured them that he will extend all support to AP. He said that they are continuing in the National Democratic Alliance and will continue their fight on AP issues till they get justice. In his resignation, Mr Chowdary stated that, “with due respect to the prevailing public sentiment in my constituency as well as the circumst-ances that led to that situation (not offering special status) and in adherence to the decision taken by my party president, I am hereby tendering my resignation.”

Mr Raju merely wrote that “I hereby tender my resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.” Mr Chowdary, who later addressed the media along with Mr Raju, also blamed the UPA for preparing the “most unscientific Bill (AP reorganisation Act, 2014)” and said everyone knows how the Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament in the din. To a query on whether the party was with the NDA, he said, “We will continue to be a part of the NDA but not take up any ministerial positions. I don’t think there is anything wrong in that.” He also said that, “We will be happy when marriages happen, not when divorces happen. It is not a good move, but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances we had to take this move. We are stepping down as ministers, but our president has said we will be continuing as part of NDA.”

Tags: narendra modi, chandrababu naidu, telugu desam


Related Stories

CM Chandrababu Naidu accepts BJP resignations
CM Chandrababu Naidu to decide ties with BJP after Rajya Sabha polls


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are how many friends one needs to be happy

If you think about it, even the hugely popular television show Friends had five close friends living happily together.
 

The Samsung S9 has a great camera, just like other phones

This combo shows photos of a sunset along the Hudson River, taken in New York with a view of New Jersey. Starting at the top left and going clockwise, the phones used are Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone X, Google’s Pixel 2 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. All top-end phones take decent photos, even in challenging low-light conditions, though there are some color variations. (AP Photo/Nick Jesdanun)
 

Here’s the Japanese concept that will help you wake up in morning

Ikigai is defined as one’s “reason for which you wake up in the morning”, which can be interpreted as your purpose in life.
 

Sanitary pad dispenser installed in Rajdhani Express

This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian acid attack survivors sparkle at fashion show to spotlight equality

Acid attack victims pose on a ramp during a fashion show on the eve of International Women's Day in Thane, outskirts of Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Wall Street’s optimism about last year’s 10th anniversary iPhone had propelled Apple’s stock 24 per cent higher over the past 12 months, giving it a market capitalisation of $893 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Issue plan approvals for old plots: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had directed the local bodies to issue building plan approvals for plots bought before 1990.

Chennai: Diabetes and hypertension causing kidney disease

Despite more than 500 kidney transplants undertaken every year in Chennai, a large number of patients suffering from kidney diseases lacks clinical support to cure chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to the rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Delimitation: zones to be reclassified in Greater Chennai Corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation

Chennai: Students’ protest drives Vice-Chancellor to set up peace panel

Madras University

Madras high court directs state govt to form police commission

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham