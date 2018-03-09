search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gallows or death in prison for rapists of girls up to 12 yrs, Rajasthan passes bill

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 9:20 pm IST
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had in December, last year passed a Bill awarding death for child rapists.
Death penalty for rape of girls aged up to 12. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 Death penalty for rape of girls aged up to 12. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Jaipur: A new bill in Rajasthan proposes either gallows or death in prison for rapists of girls 12 years or below.

The Rajasthan assembly on Friday unanimously passed a bill that will see rapists of girls 12 years or below being hanged till death.

 

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters that two amendments have been made in the bill.

"We have made two amendments: added life sentence and life imprisonment for convicts in offences against girls below 12 years of age. We have also made a provision that convict cannot leave the prison for life even after completing 14 years of sentence," Kataria said.

When defendants are sentenced to life in prison, they will be eligible for parole after they have served 14 years behind the bars. Contrastingly, offenders who are given a natural life prison sentence will live the rest of their life in a jail cell, until the day that they die.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan has become the second state after Madhya Pradesh to pass such a bill.

Now the bill will be sent to the Centre and will need the assent of the President to become a law.

In December last year, Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government passed Dand Vidhi (Madhya Pradesh Sanshodhan) Vidheyak, 2017.

Both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Tags: vasundhara raje, rajasthan assembly, death penalty, shivraj singh chouhan, child rapists, rape cases
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

Boney and Anil Kapoor at the Ashti Visarjan of Sridevi in Haridwar on Thursday. (Photos: PTI/ AFP)
 

Audio Technica ATH-ANC40BT review: Go wireless, longer

Audio Technica is known for balanced audio quality across its entire range of products and the ANC40BT is no exception.
 

Man blows up his own house while trying to burn cockroaches

Authorities pointed clear instructions on the spray to keep it away from a flame (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian volunteer leading ‘Billion steps for women’ wins Commonwealth award

During the walk, Srishti Bakshi leads workshops for women in rural communities on digital and financial literacy, leadership and health. (Photo: Twitter/ @BakshiSrishti)
 

Bones discovered in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, says study

Jantz's analysis is the latest chapter in a back-and-forth that has played out about the remains, which were found in 1940 on Nikumaroro Island but are now lost. (Photo: AP)
 

MIUI 9.5 global beta brings iPhone X-like gesture-based navigation

The gestures for navigation on MIUI 9 are pretty similar to the ones found on iPhone X.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Judge Loya may have been poisoned, NGO seeking independent probe tells SC

Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Khalistani terrorist came to India on valid visa, not first visit, admits MEA

Atwal, who was part of the Khalistan movement, was convicted for the attempted murder of Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in 1986 in Canada. (Photo: ANI)

Before Nirav Modi scam, PNB lost over Rs 2,800 cr to frauds last fiscal year

The country's second-biggest state-owned bank in February accused two high-profile jewellers Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi of colluding with rogue bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulent guarantees between 2010 and 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Roadies ex-judge Raghu Ram an 'on camera bully, off camera sissy': K'taka BJP

Former MTV Roadies judge and actor Raghu Ram. (Photo: Facebook | Raghu Ram)

Scuffle breaks out between farmer leader P Ayyakannu, female BJP worker in TN temple

The scuffle ensued when the Nellaiyammal objected to Ayyakannu distributing pamphlets and waved her slippers at him, prompting the farmer leader to retaliate with verbal abuses. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham