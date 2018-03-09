search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

3 killed in chemical factory fire in Maharashtra, blast heard 8 kms away

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 9:21 am IST
13 people were also injured in fire that broke out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Tarapur town.
The fire started after a massive explosion inside a boiler at a company named Ramedeo chemicals. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The fire started after a massive explosion inside a boiler at a company named Ramedeo chemicals. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: Three people were killed and 13 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Tarapur town of Palghar district late on Thursday night.

Palghar District Collector Prashant Narnaware, who reached the accident site in the early hours of Friday, told news agency ANI that attempts to douse fire and rescue people was underway.

 

"Around 11:30 pm, we came to know about the incident. Police machinery, revenue machinery and health machinery geared together and they contributed their best to extinguish the fire. Our work of rescue is still continuing," Narnaware said and added that they have been able to control the fire to some extent.

The blaze started after a massive explosion inside a boiler at a company named Ramedeo chemicals.

According to news agency PTI, Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, said the fire has spread to another companies adjacent to the company and details about casualty is yet to be ascertained.

There are chemical drums inside these companies, due to which the fire is spreading, he added. 

An official said that the impact of the boiler blast was felt in the villages around 8 kilometres vicinity.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Tarapur Atomic Power Station, which is also situated on Boisar-Tarapur Road is around 20 kilometres away from the spot, he added. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighting operation is on, another official said. 

 

Tags: chemical factory fire, mumbai fire, maharashtra industrial development corporation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are how many friends one needs to be happy

If you think about it, even the hugely popular television show Friends had five close friends living happily together.
 

The Samsung S9 has a great camera, just like other phones

This combo shows photos of a sunset along the Hudson River, taken in New York with a view of New Jersey. Starting at the top left and going clockwise, the phones used are Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone X, Google’s Pixel 2 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. All top-end phones take decent photos, even in challenging low-light conditions, though there are some color variations. (AP Photo/Nick Jesdanun)
 

Here’s the Japanese concept that will help you wake up in morning

Ikigai is defined as one’s “reason for which you wake up in the morning”, which can be interpreted as your purpose in life.
 

Sanitary pad dispenser installed in Rajdhani Express

This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian acid attack survivors sparkle at fashion show to spotlight equality

Acid attack victims pose on a ramp during a fashion show on the eve of International Women's Day in Thane, outskirts of Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Wall Street’s optimism about last year’s 10th anniversary iPhone had propelled Apple’s stock 24 per cent higher over the past 12 months, giving it a market capitalisation of $893 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nasty politics played to win elections in India: Rahul attacks BJP in Singapore

Speaking at a panel discussion at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, Rahul Gandhi also said that there is a challenge to the institutional structure of India. (Photo: Twitter | @OfficeOfRG)

Bhima-Koregaon violence act of state-sponsored terrorism: Oppn slams Maha govt

The violence had erupted when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa’s army. (Photo: File/PTI)

Issue plan approvals for old plots: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority had directed the local bodies to issue building plan approvals for plots bought before 1990.

Chennai: Diabetes and hypertension causing kidney disease

Despite more than 500 kidney transplants undertaken every year in Chennai, a large number of patients suffering from kidney diseases lacks clinical support to cure chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to the rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Delimitation: zones to be reclassified in Greater Chennai Corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham