  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2023 Tasting rules ignore ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tasting rules ignored in BC girls hostel in AP, causing food poisoning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Feb 10, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2023, 12:45 am IST
BC welfare officer Yasodhana Rao said, "The hostel environment was new to them. This apart, the fear of the examination too might have made them sick." (Representational Photo: DC)
 BC welfare officer Yasodhana Rao said, "The hostel environment was new to them. This apart, the fear of the examination too might have made them sick." (Representational Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: A failure to observe the fundamental rules of tasting before serving food to children led to the food poisoning in the BC Welfare Hostel for Girls in Kothavalasa under Vizianagaram district and the MPP School in Kona village under Makkuva mandal of  Parvatipuram Manyam district.

In Kothavalasa, 12 out of the 64 girls fell sick. In Kona village school, 22 students were taken ill out of the 144 students.

In Kothavalasa, lemon rice (pulihora) was served to all the students on Tuesday morning, following which 12 reported 'sick' and nine of them were admitted into PHCs and other hospitals.

Warden G. Sridevi avoided living in the hostel, though this was mandatory for all the girls hostels. On that day, she came to school late. By then, the students were already served the breakfast,” said BC welfare officer Yasodhana Rao.

He said the rice was freshly cooked and then it was turned into lemon rice. All the students who fell sick hailed from remote villages and were new entrants to the hostel.

The hostel environment was new to them. This apart, the fear of the examination too might have made them sick, he claimed.

In his inquiry report submitted to the Vizianagaram collector, the welfare officer mentioned these matters.

A similar lapse was reported from Kona village of Makkuva mandal in Parvatipuram Manya district on Wednesday, a day after the Kothavalasa incident. Around  22 students of the MPP high school of this village were taken ill after they consumed vegetable biryani.

Headmaster P. Jaykumar said it was his duty to taste the food and enter it in the register but he could not. He went out to the DEO office to collect examination papers and hence the task was assigned to his assistant, he claimed.

He said as per an inquiry, the cooking gas got exhausted when the biryani was only half-cooked. The cooking staff went to the gas agency 3km away for a refill. Before it was recooked, a portion of food was tasted and a mention was made in the tasting register that it was not suitable for the feeding of the students.

After the food was heated, it was not tasted by the assistant headmaster or the concerned teacher.

“The DWCRA group that was entrusted with cooking the mid-day meals in this school however persuaded the teachers to serve the food, leading to the illness of 22 students. The group wielded influence in the village,’’ headmaster Jaykumar said.

“It is common with all such hostels and schools that low quality food is served to the students who hail from poor families. The government allots a limited budget and wants maximum output. There is also no general supervision on food quality,” said P Mani, state general secretary of the Anganwadi workers welfare association.

...
Tags: school warden, district bc welfare office, hostel, food poisioning, headmaster, dwcra, anganwadi workers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Decision on release of cheetahs in wild next week

MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Congress MLAs comfort TS farmer who attempted suicide

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC File Photo)

BJP announced 119 in-charges for street corner meetings

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: Twitter)

BRS leaders involved in land grab: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First budget of 'amrit kaal' lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others during presention of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

'Fearless, decisive' government ensuring development: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proceeds to address the joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Innovators fuel India’s ‘techade’ dream: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk (PTI)

Budget has something for all, especially the poor, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police

A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->