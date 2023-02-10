  
Shah to review Dikshant parade in Hyderabad tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 10, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Union home minister Amit Shah will review the Dikshant Parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will review the Dikshant Parade or the passing-out parade of the 74th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Around 166 IPS officer trainees, including 33 women of the 74 RR (regular recruit) batch, will be taking part in the Dikshant Parade.  The parade will also have 29 foreign officers from neighbouring nations, including four women, said S.V.P. NPA director A.S. Rajan. “Women make up 23 per cent of this group of officers, which is a welcoming sign. Women are best suited for the police force because they are empathetic, sensitive to public issues, and respond quickly,” Rajan said.

While some officers have backgrounds in the arts and sciences, over 69 percent of the officers have engineering background, which are essential in a day when technological crimes are on the rise, he said. The training primarily focused on new challenges on the cyber front in addition to addressing legal matters such as court procedure and mock trial, attitudes, ethics, among others. 

The most significant problem facing the police is its metamorphosis from a force that merely upholds law and order, prevents and controls crime, to one that also takes on homeland security and national security. “This challenge outweighs technological difficulties and economic crimes. We have seen in recent years that conflicts are not just fought on the borders, but even within the nation. Wars are waged on the economic and technology fronts, or what we refer to as fourth generation warfare,” Rajan remarked.

Speaking of false and misleading information, Rajan added that this is another area that needs to be treated with extreme caution and that the academy's curriculum places a strong emphasis on it. Further, he stated, the curriculum is created to meet the needs of the society in light of the increasing Ponzi scams, where victims may also commit crimes.

Rajan further said that while not all police officers require horseback riding or riding training, everyone may benefit from this management lesson. “Officers who lead from the front are also expected to develop such skills dealing with people, subordinates, and the organisation. It is not taught as an adventurous activity, but as a lesson to illustrate how one properly handles a horse and gains its confidence, making it highly trustworthy," Rajan noted.

