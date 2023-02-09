  
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear plea seeking probe on Hindenburg report on Adani tomorrow

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2023, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 1:38 pm IST
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee under the monitoring of the retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani with another similar petition.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud today.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari submitted to the bench that a separate plea is scheduled to be listed for a hearing on February 10, which pertains to the Hindenburg report. He urged the bench that his plea be also heard on Friday along with the separate plea.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari in his public interest litigation (PIL), has sought to constitute a committee under the monitoring of the retired Supreme Court Judge to enquire about and Investigate the Hindenburg Research Report.

Advocate Tiwari in his PIL said that he wants to depict the drastic condition and fate of people when there arise situations of sharp fall in the securities market due to various reasons at hand.

"Lots of people who had a whole life-saving in such stocks get a maximum setback due to fall in such shares with a huge amount of money getting into the drain. Various instances of suicides and other life-taking incidences come up because of the such huge loss of money where lifesaving of individuals are invested in," Tiwari said.

Tiwari has also sought directions to set up a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big corporates.

Last week, another PIL was filed in the apex court by advocate M L Sharma seeking a probe against the US-based firm, whose report has led to shares of Adani group plunging on the bourses.

The SC is likely to hear the plea of advocate ML Sharma, on February 10.

