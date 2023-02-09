  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2023 PM Modi hits back at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi hits back at 'abuse' by Opposition: 'Trust of the people is my shield'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Feb 9, 2023, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 7:22 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: “Trust in Modi was not created by a television or newspaper blitz, trust in Modi was created by his sacrifices and by his dedication for the welfare of the nation and its people”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi about himself, in the third person, during his reply in Parliament on Wednesday on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

“Why people trust in Modi is beyond your imagination,” the Prime Minister said, hitting out at the Opposition as chants of “Modi, Modi” reverberated in the Lok Sabha. As members of the ruling party chanted “Modi Modi”. Opposition benches shouted back with chants of “Adani Adani”.

The PM went on saying: “The trust of crores of people is my protective shield, it can’t be breached by your abuses, allegations: People know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis, how will they agree with your abuses and allegations.”

Adopting an aggressive stance, the Prime Minister lashed out: “People who once used to sit on the treasury benches continued with their poor performance even when they were in the Opposition”.

He took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s recently-concluded “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, saying: “Today, someone who had recently been to Jammu and Kashmir witnessed for himself how easy it is to go there and how secure it has become.”

Recalling his visit to the Kashmir Valley in 1992 to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, he asked that those who recently came back from J&K must tell everyone about the peaceful atmosphere there.

“Decades back, I had also taken out a yatra to Jammu and Kashmir with a resolve to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put out posters to threaten us. Going ahead with the plan, I hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk on January 26 without security or bulletproof cover,” he said.

Mr Modi noted that today there is peace in J&K and people can visit there. “Jammu and Kashmir has broken records in tourism. The festival of democracy is being celebrated there and it has witnessed participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign,” he said.

Underlining that constructive criticism was vital for a strong democracy, the PM said criticism is like a “shuddhi yagya” (purification yagya). He lamented that instead of constructive criticism, some people indulge in compulsive criticism.

“In the last nine years, we have had compulsive critics who indulge in unsubstantiated allegations instead of constructive criticism. Such criticism will not pass muster with the people who are experiencing the basic facilities for the first time now,” he noted.

Mr Modi said that instead of a dynasty, he is a member of the family of 140 crore Indians. “The blessings of 140 crore Indians is my ‘Suraksha Kavach’,” the PM said.

He pointed to the decade before 2014 and said that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams and at the same time there were terror attacks happening in every corner of the country.  The PM mentioned 2G, Coalgate, the cash-for-votes and Commonwealth Games scams. “This decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and the Indian voice grew very feeble on global fora. The era was marked by ‘Mauke main musibat’ (adversity in opportunity),” Mr Modi said.

Noting that the country was full of self-confidence today and realising its dreams and resolutions, the PM said the entire world was looking towards India with eyes of hope and credited the stability and possibility of India.

He observed that India under the UPA was called the “Lost Decade”, while today people were calling the present decade as “India’s Decade:”.

The PM reiterated the commitment towards those who were deprived and neglected and asserted that the biggest benefit of the government’s schemes had gone to dalits, adivasis (tribals), women and vulnerable sections. Throwing light on the Nari Shakti (women power) of the country, the PM stated that no efforts were spared to strengthen India's Nari Shakti.

He remarked that when mothers of India are strengthened, the people are strengthened, and when the people are strengthened, it strengthens the whole of society, which leads to a strengthening of the nation.

He also mentioned that the government has addressed the aspirations of the middle class and honoured them for their honesty. Highlighting that ordinary citizens of India were full of positivity, the PM emphasised that even though Indian society has the capability to deal with negativity, it never accepts this negativity.

The PM said the President gave a direction to the nation in her visionary address to both Houses and this inspired the ‘Nari Shakti’ of India and gave a boost to the self-confidence of India's tribal communities, while instilling a feeling of pride among them. “She gave a detailed blueprint of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ of the nation,” he said.

The PM observed that challenges might arise but with the determination of 140 crore Indians, the nation can overcome all the obstacles that come our way.
”The handling of the country during the once-in-a-century calamity and war has filled every Indian with confidence.  Even in such a time of turmoil, India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world,” Mr Modi said.
He said that there is positivity and hope towards India at a global level and credited this positivity to stability, India’s global standing, the growing capability of India and new emerging possibilities in India.

Throwing light on the atmosphere of trust in the country, the PM said India has a government that was stable and decisive and reforms are not carried out by compulsion but by conviction. “The world is seeing prosperity in India’s prosperity,” he said.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, rajya sabha, motion of thanks
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 09 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Kharge calls PM ‘Mauni Baba’, RS heats up during motion of thanks
BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

A SP rank officer in Delhi is closely following the developments in connection with the case. — Representational Image/DC

MLA poachgate case: CBI sends one more reminder to CS

Telangana High Court (PTI)

HC rejects TS interim plea in poachgate case

Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy had suffered a heart attack earlier too and had been hospitalised in Bengaluru for three days. He got elected as an MLA from Udayagiri while with Congress party in 2004 and 2009. He later switched loyalties to YSR Congress and won from Udayagiri in 2019.

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati suffers heart attack, stable

The court observed that if the funds were diverted from one account to another for some reason, they should be restored to the original account later, to serve the purpose for which they were released. “Funds are not supposed to be misused.” the bench said. (Representional Image)

HC asks AP why diversion of gram panchayat funds



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Budget has something for all, especially the poor, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Kharge calls PM ‘Mauni Baba’, RS heats up during motion of thanks

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Cong members give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Adani crisis, border skirmish

Congress members Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Thursday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border. (PTI)

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police

A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat (ANI)

BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->