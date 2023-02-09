  
BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2023, 12:49 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2023, 12:49 am IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: BJP MP in the Lower House Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "breach of privilege" after he levelled "unverified, incriminatory and defamatory" statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing violations of rules, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also backed Mr Dubey's demand for action against the Congress MP.

Mr Gandhi on Tuesday, during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, tried to link industrialist Gautam Adani's meteoric rise to become the world's second richest person with Mr Modi's coming to power at the Centre.

Raising the issue, Mr Dubey said Mr Gandhi made "unverified, incriminatory and defamatory" statements against the PM in violation of rules.  "These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and the Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha," he said.

"Mr Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he will provide documentary evidence, has not submitted any duly authenticated document supporting his statements," he said.

The MP said that it is a "violation of privileges of the House" and a "contempt of the House" and urged the Speaker to take immediate action against Mr Gandhi.

Backing Mr Dubey’s demand for action against the Congress MP, Mr Joshi on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Mr Gandhi for certain "objectionable" comments made in the Lok Sabha and that they be expunged from the records. Certain remarks that Mr Gandhi made in the House on Tuesday have already been expunged from the records.

As soon as the House met for the day, Mr Joshi raised the issue, saying that under parliamentary rules, one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone.

"The Congress leader made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him," he told the Speaker.

The minister said a privilege motion will be moved against Mr Gandhi for his comments. He said a privilege notice has already been served but it was not even authenticated. However, Mr Birla did not take any decisions immediately. He said he would examine the matter and accordingly decide.

India, Delhi, New Delhi


